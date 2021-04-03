CADILLAC — The last vestiges of winter are quickly disappearing from the landscape of northern Michigan, bringing to mind pleasant thoughts of summer and all that season entails.
One of the things that people often associate with summer is fishing, especially in the Cadillac area, where residents are blessed with an abundance of lakes, rivers and streams.
On Tuesday, three young men from Cadillac went to the Lake Cadillac side of the canal to throw some lines in the water.
Gusty winds blowing west to east Tuesday made it difficult to fish anywhere on a westward-facing shore, such as the canal on the Lake Mitchell side or the dock in the city park but the canal on the Lake Cadillac side was OK because they could cast with the wind instead of against it.
"It feels great," said 20-year-old Larry Moore III in regard to being outside fishing from shore for the first time this year. "I love it. I'm looking forward this summer to getting out on my boat."
Sebastian and Kaiden Sikkema, 16 and 15, respectively, said they did some ice fishing in the winter but were excited to be able to cast into open water for the first time in a while.
Mark Tonnello, fisheries biologist with the Department of Natural Resources office in Cadillac, said while it's still a little early in the spring fishing season, that shouldn't stop anglers from getting out as much as they like.
Steelhead fishing is really heating up near the Tippy Dam in Manistee County, and closer to home, Tonnello said anglers have been spotted near the Hodenpyl Dam in Wexford County fishing for rainbow and brown trout.
Some species may be a little sluggish right now because water temperatures are still quite cold, but Tonnello said panfish are always biting, which is great news because Cadillac-area lakes are teeming with large numbers of decently-sized panfish.
"We are known to have two of the better crappie lakes in Michigan," Tonnello said in reference to lakes Cadillac and Mitchell. "I also heard good reports over the winter of big sunfish and perch."
This time of year, Tonnello said panfish will be roaming throughout the lakes looking for food. Tonnello said crappie can often be found suspended in the water and all panfish species tend to congregate on the periphery of weed beds.
Bass season doesn't start until the Saturday before Memorial Day but Tonnello said anglers are still free to catch and release them. Walleye and pike season begins on the last Saturday of April.
This year, the DNR will be releasing 60,000 walleye fingerlings into Lake Cadillac and 130,000 into Lake Mitchell.
Tonnello said they were supposed to have done this in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from gathering eggs.
Currently, Tonnello said the DNR is in the process of collecting eggs, which involves catching adult walleye in the Muskegon River that are ready to spawn and removing their eggs. Once they fertilize the eggs, they are raised in a hatchery until large enough to be released in area lakes.
The last time Lake Cadillac was stocked with walleye was 2018. Lake Mitchell also was restocked in 2018 and received an additional surplus of 51,000 fingerlings in 2019. Tonnello said the amount of walleye planted in both lakes is calculated based on their surface areas.
