Ice conditions not too shabby in most parts of lakes Cadillac, Mitchell

CADILLAC — There are a few exceptions but overall ice on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell is looking pretty good.
Steve Knaisel, owner and operator of Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop, said there is a good 6-10 inches covering Lake Mitchell and the most recent reading on Lake Cadillac showed up to 11 inches in some places.
“Still lots of slush on top but it is starting to crust up from the top down, making a double layer in many places,‘ reads a post on the Pilgrim Village Facebook page. “High spots that aren’t saturated with slush and water have around 10 (inches) of ice, But if you’re standing in the slop it’s probably closer to 7-8 (inches).‘
Recently, Oasis announced their annual Polar Plunge would be moved to Kenwood Park due to thin ice and moderate temperatures.
Knaisel said some areas — including near the causeway — are still a little iffy but temperatures the next couple of days aren’t expected to reach much higher than the freezing point, with lows dipping into the teens, which should help to build up ice levels.
“We’ve gone through this several times this year with the warmups and cooldowns,‘ said Knaisel, who added that on their Facebook page, they regularly post ice thickness videos and pictures to update the public on current conditions of the lakes.
Regardless of how thick the ice gets, the official stance of the Department of Natural Resources is that no ice is safe.
Michigan State University compiled a list of safety guidelines for anyone who plans to venture out on the ice.
Things to consider before you go out
• Ice conditions vary from lake to lake
• Find a good local source — a bait shop or fishing guide — that is knowledgeable about ice conditions on the lake you want to fish on.
• Purchase a pair of ice picks or ice claws, which are available at most sporting goods stores.
• Tell a responsible adult where you are going and what time to expect you back. Relaying your plan can help save your life if something does happen to you on the ice.
What to know about ice
• You can’t always tell the strength of ice simply by its look, its thickness, the temperature or whether or not it is covered with snow.
• Clear ice that has a bluish tint is the strongest. Ice formed by melted and refrozen snow appears milky, and is very porous and weak.
• Ice covered by snow always should be presumed unsafe. Snow acts like an insulating blanket and slows the freezing process. Ice under the snow will be thinner and weaker. A snowfall also can warm up and melt existing ice.
• If there is slush on the ice, stay off. Slush ice is only about half as strong as clear ice and indicates the ice is no longer freezing from the bottom.
• Be especially cautious in areas where air temperatures have fluctuated. A warm spell may take several days to weaken the ice; however, when temperatures vary widely, causing the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night, the result is a weak, “spongy‘ or honeycombed ice that is unsafe.
• A minimum of 4 inches of clear ice is required to support an average person’s weight on the ice, but since ice seldom forms at a uniform rate it is important to check ice thickness with a spud and ruler every few steps.
Venturing out on the ice
• The DNR does not recommend taking a car or truck out onto the ice at any time.
• If you are walking out onto a frozen body of water with a group, avoid crossing ice in a single file.
• Never venture out alone without telling a responsible adult on shore your plans.
• Test ice thickness with an ice spud before you settle on a spot
• If you are with a group, avoid standing together in a spot. Spread out.
• Wear a life jacket and bright-colored clothing.
• Take a cell phone for emergency use.
• Look for large cracks or depressions in the ice and avoid those areas.
• Remember ice does not form with uniform thickness on any body of water. Underwater springs and currents can wear thin spots on the ice.
If you fall through
• Try to remain calm.
• Don’t remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes won’t drag you down, but instead can trap air to provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true with a snowmobile suit.
• Turn in the water toward the direction you came from — that is probably the strongest ice.
• If you have them, dig the points of the ice picks into the ice and while vigorously kicking your feet, pull yourself onto the surface by sliding forward on the ice.
• Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling on the ice will distribute your weight to help avoid breaking through again.
• Get to shelter, heat, dry clothing and warm, non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated drinks.
• Call 911 and seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering, or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia (the life-threatening drop in the body’s core temperature).
