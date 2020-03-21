CADILLAC — Steve Dettloff and Curt Nemic heard all the warnings not to travel anywhere unnecessarily and to avoid large groups of people, which is they didn't feel bad about going ahead with their trip up north to do some ice fishing on Lake Mitchell.
After all, you can't get much more isolated than the middle of a frozen lake with no other shanties or human beings around for miles.
"The only place we stopped on our way here was a gas station and there was no one there," Dettloff said. "When you talk about social distancing ... that's what we're doing here. Although I didn't think it would be quite this much distance."
Dettloff said he and his uncle, Nemic, do a lot of fishing together and try to get up to Cadillac at least once a year.
In Monroe, where they live, Dettloff said they haven't had much in the way of quality ice this year, although he said people were catching walleye in the open waters of Lake Erie.
With the pike and walleye season ending last Sunday, Dettloff said they were fishing for panfish on Wednesday in Cadillac, without too much luck.
"It's a good thing you can't get coronavirus from fish but if you could, I don't think we would be in much danger," Dettloff joked.
Chris Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Fishing Shop in Cadillac, said there is still a decent amount of ice on the lakes but its quality is starting to deteriorate. Most of the ice fishermen already have removed their shanties from the ice and Knaisel said anyone who is still venturing out should make sure to take precautions, including using a spud to test ice thickness before taking a step.
This year was a little "goofy" in terms of winter weather conditions, Knaisel said, but they still had decent ice fishing-related sales.
While ice fishing is coming to an end, Knaisel said many anglers are getting started with steelhead fishing on the Manistee River.
With fears of COVID-19 on the minds of many, Knaisel said it remains to be seen whether their lodging numbers will remain flat during the next several weeks or increase as people in larger cities seek refuge in the north.
