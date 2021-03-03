Ice fishing school, steelhead, turkey hunting clinics on tap for March at Carl T. center

CADILLAC — There’s a lot going on this month at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy will offer opportunities to learn more about ice fishing, steelhead fishing and turkey hunting with upcoming classes
• Hard Water School (ice fishing class), March 6
This is a one-day introductory class on ice fishing. The class will cover everything from how to set up equipment, how and where to fish, when to be out on the ice, ice safety, and rules and regulations (some by Zoom and video). The focus of the class will be techniques for pan fish, walleye, and pike. The first day will be spent gearing up, rigging rods and teaching what is needed to get on the ice this year. The second day is an optional fishing day with instructors.
There will be augers, and some loaner shanties (available on a first-come, first-served basis but not shared). Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible.
Cost for the class is $35, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch on the ice, bait and a goodie bag.
• Turkey Hunting Clinic, March 13
This class will go over laws, habitat, gear, calling and much more. Students will walk away with the knowledge they need to hunt turkeys on their own.
Cost for the class is $30, which includes lunch and door prizes.
• Steelhead Clinic, March 20-21
The Outdoor Skills Academy pro-staff will present various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.‘ Participants should bring their own gear, if possible, or if they’re new to steelheading, some equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday morning the class will hit the water so instructors can demonstrate how to fish and what to look for on the beautiful Manistee River.
Cost for the class is $25, which includes lunch on Saturday.
• Steelhead Seminar, March 27
The Outdoor Skills Academy pro-staff will present various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.‘
Cost for this class is $25, which includes lunch.
To register for any of the classes, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license‘ button. Sign in (using either a username and password or ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
Participants, employees and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings and will make every effort to maintain at least six feet separation throughout the classes.
For more information contact Edward Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
A Recreation Passport is required for entry into Mitchell State Park. The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is located at 6087 M-115, Cadillac.
