CADILLAC — Forecasters say some nasty weather is coming this way.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service post in Gaylord issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region, including Wexford and Missaukee counties.
According to the alert, severe weather was expected to enter the region Tuesday evening.
"Significant ice accumulations are possible across eastern upper Michigan this evening and tonight," the alert states. "Ice accumulations are also expected across portions of far northern lower. There is also a chance for thunderstorms later today and into tonight. While not expected, a severe thunderstorm and localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out. The primary threat from any severe thunderstorm would be large hail."
On Wednesday, NWS forecasters say there likely will be an increase in the potential for severe weather, including thunderstorms in the afternoon, including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
"A round of severe storms is likely Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front sweeps through the area," reads an NWS alert. "The result will be the potential for a window of intense thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, potentially coinciding with school dismissal times and after school activities. The primary hazards will be very large hail and tornadoes, along with the potential for damaging wind gusts."
Strong and gusty winds are expected to occur late Wednesday through Thursday, and localized river flooding is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
NWS also issued a flood watch for Wexford and Missaukee counties, effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.
Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected. Widespread rainfall amounts of half an inch to an inch and a half are possible. Localized amounts will be higher, from 2 to 3 inches. Flooding could result in places that receive heavy rain Tuesday night.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
