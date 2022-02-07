CADILLAC — Trash pickup in Cadillac was canceled on Monday and delayed for the rest of the week due to inclement weather.
According to a notice published on the city of Cadillac's website, the company that does trash collection for the city, Republic Services, made this decision based on road conditions in Manistee, Mason and Benzie counties, where icy road conditions are creating a safety risk/hazard at the time-of-service start
The postponement of these services will result in Monday’s collection occurring on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday and Friday’s on Saturday.
"This decision was made to protect the residents of the communities, the public works teams, and our drivers who operate the largest obstacle on the roadways," reads a statement on the city's website.
"We appreciate your understanding of how weather sometimes (affects) different communities in different ways and the responsibility of our management team to protect all those involved in collection."
