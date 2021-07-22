CADILLAC — After news of a water main break that happened in Cadillac on Wednesday, many entities jumped into action.
The Cadillac Utilities Department worked to fix the break and ensure drinking water was safe. When it was determined there could be contamination due to the break a boil water notice was enacted. The city won’t know until Friday whether or not bacteria entered the system.
Per state and Environmental Protection Agency standards, the city has to perform two tests to ensure there are no bacteria in the system before they lift the boil-water notice.
While the city staff was working hard, Ice Mountain Water also decided to lend a helping hand. The company donated 20 pallets of bottled water, which is about 36,000 16-ounce bottles.
BlueTriton Brands spokesperson Arlene Anderson-Vincent said Ice Mountain is pleased to provide water to help the residents of Cadillac impacted by the water main break. This donation is in keeping with the company's long history of donating water to those impacted by emergencies and disasters.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1121 Plett Road, complimentary bottled water is being distributed to Cadillac citizens impacted by the boil water notice. City residents interested in getting some of the water are asked to drive in or access the facility through the gate located off of Plett Road.
People will then be directed to exit the facilities through the gate that leads to Ernst Street. Pending availability of water and the volume of people that come through, the city is planning to distribute one case of water per vehicle, according to a release by the city.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins said the community and its residents are fortunate to live in a place where, in a time of need, people come together to help one another.
"It warmed my heart when communicating with the Ice Mountain representative yesterday evening regarding the planned donation of a semi-truck full of bottled water for our City and was equally heartening when discussing this opportunity with our local radio station," Filkins said. "Our city and our community are truly wonderful, and seeing this local and regional collaboration in action is truly special.”
Anyone intending to consume or cook with city water should boil it first to kill any potential bacteria. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Consuming the bacteria can make a person extremely ill, especially someone with a compromised immune system.
There’s no need to boil the water if you’re just using it to take a shower. However, the Cadillac Area YMCA is offering use of its facilities at the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center, 9845 Campus Drive, to anyone for showering and drinking water. The facility is not impacted by the boil water notice.
There is no need to be a member to utilize showers or drinking water and it will be open for all Cadillac residents impacted by the boil water notice. The center is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The city will notify the public when tests show no bacteria and residents no longer need to boil their water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.