EVART — For 20 years, Ice Mountain has offered grant opportunities for local projects that protect the Muskegon River watershed. Applications for funding have opened once again for projects.
The Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund is managed by the Fremont Area Community Foundation and typically approves up to $50,000 per year. Depending on the nature of the projects, and the number of applicants, the amount can be used to fund multiple community efforts.
Natural Resources Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent said the fund has covered a broad range of projects, from local cleanups to larger-scale educational efforts.
“There’s been culvert replacements, rain gardens, street habitat restorations, erosion control,” she said. “I mean, just pages and pages of projects that have been funded over the years.”
The application period began on June 1 and ends on July 15. Anderson-Vincent said the FACF advisory committee will then parse through the applications and recommend projects for the fund. Recipients will be notified between late November and early December, and funds will be distributed at the start of 2023.
It’s hard to quantify exactly how much the fund has contributed to the protection and enhancement of the Muskegon River watershed, but Anderson-Vincent said the impact is there. One of her favorite projects was a volunteer-led dump pile cleanup.
Before there was a societal awareness of human impact on the environment, Anderson-Vincent said it wasn’t uncommon for people to dump their unwanted items on other’s property within the watershed. When they became overgrown, they began to have a negative impact on the environment.
“This group, they applied for multiple years. There was smaller grants, but they did get a group of volunteers and go clean up these dump sites,” she said. “You know it was huge for the wildlife, for the watershed, just made a significant difference.”
Another memorable project for Anderson-Vincent was the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly’s risk assessment of the various dams along the river.
Over the years, the presence of the fund and the projects it supported have acted as a way to raise awareness for the importance of protecting the watershed. The fund began in 2002, along with the start of Ice Mountain’s operation. Anderson-Vincent said environment action was the company’s intention from the start.
“I was not around when it started, but I’ve been around for a while,” she said. “Everybody that touches it or is involved in it that I’ve had interactions with are just extremely proud to be part of it and understand that it really does make a difference.”
A few years back, Ice Mountain recommitted to offering the grant, and Anderson-Vincent said the company is gearing up for another 20 years of funding protection projects. She said what’s most important for people to know is that it’s the people out in the community who are executing the projects are the ones making a difference.
“If it wasn’t for the great projects and the hard work that people do, and their love and commitment to the river, then it wouldn’t happen the way it has,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.