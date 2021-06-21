Conserve, enhance or restore are all verbs Ice Mountain is looking to see in proposals for environmental projects benefiting the Muskegon River watershed the company could help fund.
The 2021 application period for the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund is now open and will close on July 15. The Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund was established through Fremont Area Community Foundation in 2002.
Grants awarded through the fund help sustain the waters and water-dependent natural resources of the Muskegon River by supporting conservation, enhancement, and restoration projects. The fund provides up to $50,000 annually and typical grants range from $5,000 to $20,000.
Since 2002, the fund has provided grants to support projects including streambank stabilization, rain garden creation, site clean-ups or enhancements, erosion control construction, and education. In 2020, grant recipients included The Mecosta County Park Commission, Grant Public Schools, Mecosta Conservation District and the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly.
Projects considered for grants must be located within the Muskegon River Watershed, which is one of the largest watersheds in Michigan at over 2,700 square miles. The application period for 2021 started on June 1 and continues through July 15. Recipients will be notified by the end of the year and funds will be distributed in early 2022.
