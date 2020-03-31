CADILLAC — With one family already waterskiing on Lake Cadillac last week, it shouldn't come as a surprise that both Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell are considered open.
This year the official thaw date for both lakes was March 30, as decreed by the Cadillac News. To be considered thawed, at least half the lake has to be open water and the remaining ice slush. Both lakes typically freeze by the first week of December and thaw around the middle of April.
The earliest Lake Cadillac was declared open was March 2, 1892. The latest was April 28, 1972.
The Cadillac News has determined the lakes’ thaw date for many, many years, ever since some people who were establishing betting pools requested it. Whoever guessed the day the newspaper determined the “ice was out,‘ would receive a prize, former Cadillac News publisher Earl T. Huckle said.
The Cadillac News also tracks when the lakes are frozen, which for Mitchell was for Nov. 13 and Cadillac was Nov. 16, this past year.
While the lakes officially were deemed open on Monday, something related to the ice melt again made one person $1,000 richer.
This year, the Cadillac Lions Club's shanty sunk at 11:04.36 a.m. on March 27, and Martin Dahlstrom was closest to that time when he selected 11:30 a.m. on March 27. As a result, Dahlstrom won the $1,000 prize. Peggy Wickstrom took second place and won $200. The shanty is placed on the ice as part of an annual fundraiser.
The shack is completely eco-friendly, and once it sinks, it's pulled from the water and used again the following year. The money generated from the fundraiser will help to give sight assistance to those in need.
Cadillac Lions Club member and soon to be president Tom Olmstead said while vision assistance has been a focus for community outreach, they also help people with hearing needs. That said, glasses and eye care are the Lions No. 1 priority.
