Last week local students spent more time at home than in the classroom.
After the long President’s Day weekend that had some students enjoying a four-day weekend, Mother Nature decided to add a few days before and after that break. For some districts, that means since Feb. 17 there has only been one day of classes before this Monday. What that also means is districts are dangerously close to maxing out their allotment of snow days.
Under state law, districts may cancel up to six school days due to circumstances outside their control without making up the lost instructional time. Those circumstances have expanded beyond the traditional snow day to staff and/or student shortages due to illness, infrastructure issues and safety concerns, such as threats.
Schools also can get a waiver from the state superintendent for three additional days.
With the recent string of days, many districts took during the past week, many are at that six-day threshold or past it.
Mesick Consolidated Schools Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck said his district is over the six days and had four days to make up before Friday’s snow day.
“We will definitely have to make days up in June, but we’re exploring the possibility of making one day up on Good Friday, April 1,” he said. “If that happens, we’ll have four days to make up in June as things stand now. But winter is not over yet.”
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said with the ice storm causing two days off of school and then again on Friday, his district also will have to extend the school for at least a couple of days in June. With March in Northern Michigan an unknown that could be increased. Akom said, however, the hope is the worst weather has happened.
Buckley Community Schools Superintendent Jessica Harrand said although her district has used up the six days allotted by the state, the Bears currently have no scheduled days to make up.
