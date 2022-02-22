CADILLAC — On the 100th anniversary of a devastating ice storm, another ice storm is expected to hit the Cadillac area. Though the conditions are predicted to be hazardous, it won’t be of the same caliber as the one that brought down power lines and cut off the arrival of supplies in 1922.
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Wexford and Missaukee counties starting at 9 p.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday. Conditions include up to one inch of sleet and snow and anywhere from two tenths to half an inch of ice, the worst of which will be along and south of M-72. To make matters worse, they’re predicting winds to gust at about 35 miles per hour.
Forecasters warn residents of tree damage, power outages and hazardous road conditions for morning and evening commutes. A continued threat of sleet and ice will last through Sunday, as well as the possibility for additional snowfall.
For Lake and Osceola counties, as of 6 p.m. Monday Osceola and Lake counties were not under an ice storm warning, but freezing rain is expected to produce hazardous conditions through today. The Grand Rapids NWS anticipates that it will likely change into ordinary rain as temperatures warm. Another system could bring additional snowfall between Thursday and Friday.
While the roads will be salted as soon as possible, Meteorologist Tim Locker said there is no melting in sight.
“That’s the problem is that we really don’t see a warm-up at all in the near future,” Locker said. “There could be sun on Thursday, but besides that, not until Friday.”
Along with encouraging careful driving, he recommends keeping generators completely outdoors for those who experience outages. Even running them in the garage could pose the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.
In comparison to the ice storm of 1922, Locker said today’s storm is expected to be much less detrimental. He said a century ago there was a lot of available moisture, and with the onslaught of rain, several inches of ice were maintained for days.
After the storm passed in 1922, nearly every power line was down, supplies were delayed and Consumers Energy — then called Consumers Power Company — sent 50 to 100 linemen to slice through the ice and bring power back to the area.
“So the temperature was just below freezing, more than four inches of rain fell, and we were just in the bowl side to be the absolutely perfect space, apparently, for this to happen,” said Docent Richard Shults. “They actually know that it started to rain, or freeze, at about 2:30 a.m. on the 22, and by 3:40, the clock tower had stopped turning, so it was already frozen to the dial at that point.”
The weight of the ice is what brought the power lines down. According to Shults, Consumers measured two to four inches of ice sitting on top of the lines with six to 10-inch icicles hanging below, which created treacherous conditions for the dozens of linemen out in the streets. The Cadillac Evening News, dated Feb. 28, 1922, reported the ice weighed 27 times as much as the wires and 30 times as much as the branches it surrounded.
Making repairs to the lines was almost as dangerous as the storm itself.
“Another thing that they mentioned during that time is that it was too dangerous to actually try to fix things as the storm was going on, so one of the first things that they had to do was go around town and start picking up the tops of the transmission lines,” Shults said. “There’s pictures out there of like 30 or 40 lines going to the same tower, and it’s just sitting in Cass Street.”
Under the force of the ice, Shults said one of the metal towers had bent in half and snapped off completely while a lineman was in the middle of repairs. As a result, he suffered a head injury. As far as Shults is aware, it’s the only documented injury caused by the storm, and there were no documented fatalities.
It wasn’t much better on the ground, as Mitchell Street was coated in a foot of solid ice, forcing lineman to pick their way through to expose the gutters and prepare for the soon-expected thaw.
Cadillac was the first city in the region to have power restored, according to the Feb. 28 weekly edition of the Cadillac Evening News, but Shults said it still took until about March 9 for every residence to receive power. Consumers turned businesses back on rather quickly.
“The residents that were there at the time, Consumers said that they would get some lights back on the next day, and they were all taking bets saying there’s no way that this is going to happen,” he said. “And amazingly enough, Consumers did get power back to the Acme plant on that Sunday.”
To someone living in modernity, being disconnected from the outside world in the 1920s could seem disastrous, but Shults said the community was mostly made up of farmers, who were self-sufficient in terms of food and supplies. Some areas, like Manton, did face shortages of basic items like bread.
Although the storm had been detrimental, the aftermath brought the community together. For those who were going cold and hungry, they were able to rely on their neighbors.
“Cadillac has, thankfully, always had a sense of community, and it seems like when the worst happens, those people do come together and help each other out,” Shults said.
Researching old theaters in town is one of Shults’s historical passions, and he noticed a storm-related crossover in his digging which demonstrated that feeling of camaraderie amongst community members. Borrowing a generator from a local park, the Lyric Theater was able to show movies, giving people a place to warm up and stay entertained during repairs.
Trying to remedy the loss of power was the primary concern of both the community and Consumers, but there were many people in and outside of Cadillac who were dealing with their own crises throughout and after the storm. The Cadillac Evening News highlighted a few of these anecdotes in its Feb. 28 edition. The McBain basketball teams were stranded in Cadillac for about 28 hours on their Tustin trip before safely making it home. A lineman with the Michigan State Telephone Company wasn’t as lucky, accidentally striking himself in the face with the handle of a broken hammer.
Weather conditions from the storm led to difficult travels for a man named William Mossey who walked from Frederick to Cadillac in three days. With no telephones to make business calls, the men of the community were spotted running errands, an odd sight for the time.
Shults said despite the obstacles, the people of Cadillac and surrounding areas were able to resume their day-to-day lives within a few weeks following the storm.
