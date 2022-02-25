CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man already serving a prison sentence had his one-day trial delayed Tuesday after the Wexford County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions.
Jonathan David Cook was scheduled to stand trial for a single felony of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Antioch Township. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said the trial has to be rescheduled but as of Thursday, he had not been informed of when that would be.
“The court will have to look at the age of his case and any timing requirements it might have and then determine where to put it back in on the trial docket,” Wiggins said.
In October, Cook was sentenced to 17 months to 20 years in prison with 294 days credit after he pleaded no contest for violating his probation because he was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct. His probation was connected to Cook’s previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
When Cook finally has his trial, the charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
