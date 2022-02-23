CADILLAC — Schools, governmental agencies, businesses and more closed Tuesday due to an ice storm that fell on the 100th anniversary of one of the state’s most historic ice storms.
Conditions were expected to worsen into late afternoon with continued freezing rain. Matt Gillen with the Gaylord National Weather Service said if there’s any chance of power outages or tree damage, it would be within that time frame.
By evening, he said the system will be pulling off the east, and concerns regarding travel, outages and tree damage should be alleviated. There is a chance of lingering lake effect snow into Wednesday morning.
Additional snowfall from another system is expected between Thursday and Friday.
Despite the lack of additional ice, Gillen said it will remain cold through the week, and the already accumulated ice is going to stick around until temperatures rise into the mid-20s on Saturday. The chance for similar closures Wednesday were possible as the freezing rain wasn’t expected to stop until later on Tuesday.
With temperatures sitting below freezing, many people are wondering why it was raining and not snowing.
After releasing a weather balloon Tuesday afternoon, the Gaylord National Weather Service discovered that a feature called a “Warm Nose” is the reason for the lack of snowfall.
Tuesday, it was about -10 degrees Celsius, or 14 degrees Fahrenheit, at surface level. But the temperature began to warm above freezing at about 3,000 feet and stayed that way until about 8,000 feet.
Because of that section of warm-up, Gillen said Tuesday the precipitation was transforming as it fell to the surface. Anywhere between 15,000 to 25,000 feet was strictly snow, and as it dropped down, it passed through different temperatures in the atmosphere.
Once it reached the 8,000-foot mark, it warmed and became rain. Then, once it dropped down further to 3,000 feet and below, the freezing temperatures turned it into freezing rain. Gillen said if the entire atmosphere from surface level up were below freezing, it would have fallen as snow.
Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said his day was pretty calm and as of the late afternoon. Tuesday, no fire department has been on a call for a crash or anything traffic-related. He said the people who are on the roads are driving slow but most have decided to stay home.
Although it has been quiet for first responders, the rain picked up around 3 p.m. and Baker said that easily could change as the afternoon and night progressed. He said even after the storm is complete, the area will be dealing with ice for days.
“Roads will be icy and the backroads and dirt roads will be icy even after the storm. People will need to be vigilant,” he said. “Once the storm passes, people need to understand the main roads may be fine, but the backroads are likely still going to be slippery.”
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said things were pretty mellow through the morning and early afternoon for dispatchers.
He said there was a busy time during the morning commute, but overall, he believed people took this storm and the icy conditions seriously and were not traveling.
“We haven’t had any bad accidents. Mainly just people in the ditch and sliding off the road,” Alworden said Tuesday afternoon. “I do have more staffing than normal so we could handle it. I also have a couple of people who are on call, per se, and can come in at a moment’s notice if it gets busy.”
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said things also were running smoothly and, as of the early afternoon Tuesday, there was no need to open an emergency shelter.
He said his office was, however, monitoring the road situation. Watkins said he started Emergency Operations Center operations at 5 a.m. Tuesday and with road crews and public safety having a handle on the situation, his office is simply picking up the loose ends.
“The first thing is to help the road crews do their jobs and maintain what they can. With ice, that is difficult, especially when you have rain and freezing rain,” he said. “Public safety is doing what they can to help, but they are asking people to stay off the roads. Luckily, so far, we don’t have power outages and we are hoping it stays that way for as long as it can.”
Due to freezing rain and road conditions, Republic Services made the decision to postpone the city of Cadillac route trash pickup one day this week. There was no collection Tuesday and the service days for the reminder of the week will be one day offset. The Cadillac City Council also canceled its meeting Monday to weather and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be on March 7.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer and Manager Karl Hanson said plow drivers started work at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said light rain started falling around that time but didn’t get heavy until around 5 a.m. Tuesday. He also said although the rain falling was liquid, it was cold and as soon as it hit the ground, it froze.
“About 30 minutes of that and everything was iced up,” he said. “It has been doing that on and off ever since then. The weather service said it will be in waves like that and then it will become more intense from 2 to 7 p.m. (Tuesday night).”
Most of the day Tuesday, Hanson said there wasn’t a lot of people on the roads and that was a good thing. He said residents did a good job of not going out and traveling unless they had to.
Another caveat that hasn’t come into play yet is downed trees, Hanson said. He said the wind hasn’t picked up yet, so road commission crews haven’t had to deal with downed trees. He said it is anticipated that there will be gusts of 25 to 30 mph with sustained winds of 15 mph Tuesday night. The hope is the ice build-up on trees is not so great that trees start snapping.
If tree start falling, Hanson said it will alter road clearing plans. Despite the uncertainty related to tree damage, Hanson said his crews are doing a great job. He said with the storm clean up likely going to take a few days his plow drivers will be only working or sleeping during the next three days as the clean-up continues.
“They are doing a really good job trying to get over the roads. The (plow) trucks are not like 4-wheel-drive pick-ups. They are tough to handle. They are rear-wheel drive and loaded, so when they start to slide, there is no stopping them,” he said. “They are white-knuckling it. These are the days (plow drivers) don’t like.”
Hanson said the hope is plow trucks will be able to treat roads on Wednesday without the need for crews to address downed trees. If they don’t have to deal with downed trees, Hanson said that will allow plow trucks to address gravel roads through the rest of the work week.
