Icicle safety begins with being aware of surroundings

BUCKLEY — Buckley Fire Chief Mike Guernsey and his department got a call Friday that only could happen during the winter, or in this case, winter-like weather.
The call sent them to where a child was outside playing and had an icicle fall on her head. Guernsey said, luckily, the child didn’t sustain serious injuries but her parents still took her to the hospital as a precaution.
Guernsey said it wasn’t anything “super serious,‘ but it could have been a lot worse.
In most cases, icicles form when snow on a roof is melted from below due to heat traveling upward from the heated space inside the building, according to an Accuweather article. The resultant melted water flows out to the eaves of the roof and refreezes when the outside temperature is below freezing, Accuweather Forensic Meteorologist Steve Wistar said.
Icicles can become very dangerous when they grow large, especially when they have a long distance to fall, Wistar said.
The risk of being hit by falling icicles would be greatest when the wind is strong or when the sun is shining directly on the icicles which can partially melt and loosen where they are attached, Wistar said. Besides the risk of injuries and fatalities, large icicles falling with this force can cause significant property damage.
Guernsey said this time of year and in the spring, people should steer clear of the eaves especially once the sun starts coming out and warms things up a bit. Those with steel roofs also should be aware of the potential of snow and ice sliding off.
“There are more steel roofs. When you get snow up there and it is a warm, sunny day, the snow tends to slide off,‘ he said. “That is more of an issue in the spring but it is good to remember that now, too.‘
