WELLSTON — It was nearly 3 p.m. Saturday and fire crews were still putting out hot spots of the fire that destroyed a Northern Michigan landmark — the Dublin General Store.
Flames even could be seen flaring up on one of the lone walls still standing in an area that would have been the back of the structure a mere 24 hours earlier. The cause of the fire was still undetermined but it was believed the fire’s origin was the west end of the structure where the hardware store was located, according to Norman Township Fire Chief Gary Melzer.
“It was 2:59 a.m. (Saturday) when we were toned out. The first engine arrived at 3:06 a.m. and the west end of the building was involved,‘ Melzer said. “There was no option of entering the building so we had to fight the fire externally.‘
The fire was finally considered “under control‘ sometime between 8:30-9 a.m., according to Melzer. He also said the state fire marshal was called in to do the investigation and a preliminary investigation had been completed. That said, the cause of the fire was undetermined and the blaze was still under investigation, he said.
He said since fire crews were unable to enter the building, it was difficult to fight the fire until they could start pulling down walls using an excavator, which allowed them to get water inside the structure. In total, nine different departments, including South Branch Township in Wexford County, responded to the fire.
Manistee Township also assisted and used its aerial device which helped to save the storage building located behind the general store itself, Melzer said. An estimated 300,000 gallons were used to fight the fire and Melzer said the owners had insurance.
Considering the Dublin General Store has more than 80 years of history, it wasn’t too surprising the fire was the talk of the area this Labor Day weekend. For that reason, it also wasn’t surprising many flocked to the store site to pay their last respects as if they were saying goodbye to an old friend.
Jim and Melissa Taffanhart live about a mile from the store’s location and went to see the aftermath of the blaze Saturday. Both agreed the loss of the store was going to impact the area.
“It was about 90% of the town’s income and it would bring people here. Now everyone has to drive 25-30 to the next grocery store or hardware store,‘ Jim said as he watched an excavator move debris from the fire. “It is very devastating.‘
Melissa said living in the area they know some of the store’s employees who start their shifts at 3:30 a.m. or 4 a.m. and they were just happy everyone was OK.
Donald Transue and his family were at the scene of the fire Saturday because it has been a big part of his life.
He said his family has been coming up from either downstate or the Chicago area his entire life and Dublin General Store has been part of those trips up north.
“My dad has been coming up here his whole life, since 1942, and I have been coming up here my whole life since 1969,‘ he said. “I’m 50 years old this year and it (Dublin General Store) has been a part of my whole life.‘
That included him as a child marveling at the mounted fish including pike and bass and wondering which lakes they came from, who caught them and how old they are. Although the likelihood of the store returning is high, Donald said it won’t be the same.
“It was a big, giant Frankenstein thing and it was a phenomenon,‘ Donald said.
The Dublin General Store was established in 1935 and included full grocery and hardware stores, according to its website. While it was those things, it grew in fame for its meats and in particular its jerky. Since 1975, the Dublin General Store made more than 50 varieties of home-cured jerky.
Via the store’s Facebook page a statement read, “We are so sad to inform all of our loyal, loving customers, that early this morning our store caught fire. We are all currently at a loss for words. We apologize to all of our long-distance customers who may have been traveling to us for the big holiday weekend. We will share more details when available.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.