CADILLAC — Is it time to bring parking meters back to Cadillac?
That’s one of the questions that Downtown Development Authority board members and downtown business owners considered recently during a town hall-style meeting to discuss what sort of funding mechanism could replace the unpopular special assessment to pay for parking lot maintenance and snow removal.
A number of downtown business owners have asked that the Cadillac City Council not renew the special assessment district, which some have described as a “double tax.”
The DDA board had previously recommended to city council that the assessment be renewed.
“It definitely would be a big change,” said DDA board chair Steve Barnes in regard to getting rid of the assessment, which has been in place since the 1990s.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the assessment originally was created after the city removed parking meters at the urging of the public and attempted to fund parking lot maintenance through voluntary donations from businesses. Inevitably, this system led to some businesses paying and others not paying, which was not an equitable arrangement, leaving the city no recourse but to implement the special assessment, Roberts said.
Roberts said the assessment is not another tax, because it is used to fund a different service than the other taxes collected by the city and accounted for in the general fund.
Barnes commented that to pay for parking lot maintenance in another way would be reducing the funds available to pay for other services, projects and improvements that need to made within the city.
“At the end of the day, there’s only so much money in the pot,” Barnes said.
When the notion of bringing back parking meters was introduced at the meeting, much of the feedback was negative.
Matt Blakely, co-owner of the Papa John’s pizzeria location in the bottom floor of the Cadillac Lofts, commented that he loves the fact that there are no meters in Cadillac, given the in-and-out nature of his customer-base.
“Meters make it difficult for businesses like mine,” Blakely said.
Bryan Elenbaas, who is a member of the Cadillac City Council who attended the meeting, commented that bringing back meters also would entail significant installation costs, in addition to hiring an employee, or “meter maid,” to monitor them and write tickets.
Barnes said in general, he doesn’t believe the idea of bringing back parking meters would be well received in Cadillac.
Another idea to address the issue of parking in Cadillac is to build a parking garage, although Barnes commented that while this might work, the question again comes back to how to pay for it.
Someone at the meeting suggested the idea of implementing an incentive program that would reduce taxes for businesses that perform other types of community services.
Yet another idea pitched at the meeting was to waive the special assessment fee for a certain amount of time for new businesses, considering they are just getting off the ground and may already be overburdened with costs, taxes and fees.
Barnes said the DDA plans to hold additional town hall meetings to further discuss this and other issues in the coming months.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council members are scheduled to discuss and possible approve the special assessment district after deadlocking on the issue during their last meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
