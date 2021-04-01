LANSING — A 36-year-old Idlewild man has a settlement conference scheduled in 49th Circuit Court after the Michigan Court of Appeals recently affirmed the trial court's judgment of a previous mistrial in his criminal sexual conduct-related case.
Kody Taylor Pitre has a settlement conference scheduled on April 16 related to his case connected to incidents on Jan. 1, 2016, and July 15, 2018, involving seven counts of first-degree CSC and one count of second-degree CSC.
The unpublished opinion by the court of appeals dated March 18 stated a mistrial occurred because of improper testimony from an expert witness. The opinion also stated Pitre filed a motion to preclude his retrial based on double jeopardy, contending that the prosecutor intentionally caused the mistrial. Double Jeopardy is the prosecution of a person twice for the same offense.
The Double Jeopardy Clause in the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime. The trial court denied his motion and the court of appeal affirmed that judgment.
The court of appeals stated in its opinion that although the prosecutor may have been unaware of recently decided case law, failed to adequately prepare a witness, and poorly worded his question, the record supports the trial court’s finding that the prosecutor did not intentionally goad defendant into a mistrial. The opinion also stated the court of appeals judges are not left with a definite and firm conviction that a mistake has been made.
Although the judges gave deference to and affirmed the trial court, the judges said in no way were they endorsing any attorney’s failure to properly prepare their witnesses in advance of trial or a lack of knowledge of precedential case law.
