• Buy your fireworks from a legitimate retailer • Never buy fireworks that are unlabeled. Federal law requires all consumer fireworks to have the name and address of the manufacturer, as well as cautionary information • Never alter fireworks • Read through and understand all cautionary information provided on all types of fireworks prior to lighting • Select an appropriate area for your fireworks display. As a general guideline, aerial fireworks should be a minimum of 40’ from any people or structures. Ground based fireworks, such as fountains, should be a minimum of 20’ from any people or structures • Select a level area that is clear of trees and dry brush. Place your fireworks on a hard surface, such as a paved driveway. Some retailers offer boards designed specifically to shoot fireworks from • Have a bucket of water and a garden hose readily accessible in the event of a dud firework or hot embers on the ground • Prior to shooting fireworks, inform your neighbors that you will be using fireworks. Also, appoint a designated shooter. The designated shooter needs to be an adult and not under the influence of alcohol or any other medications. The shooter must remain sober while shooting fireworks. Never allow children to light fireworks • The designated shooter should wear proper safety glasses while lighting fireworks • Safety lighters, such as those used to light grills, are ideal for lighting fireworks • When lighting fireworks, never light more than one at a time • Never stand over a firework • Do not attempt to re-light a dud. Let a dud firework cool for 10-15 minutes before handling. Stay clear of the area. Once the firework has cooled, douse it with water before placing in the trash • Keep your used and/or dud fireworks separate from regular trash. Keep your trash away from buildings and combustible/flammable materials SOURCE: Cadillac City Fire Depart.
CADILLAC — The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is still weeks away, but some people are already looking forward to the annual celebration.
This year, the celebration might be a little different or more appropriately might need to be a little different. Although rain finally fell over the weekend, it wasn’t enough to make up for the roughly month-long drought. While it may have provided a respite from the extremely dry conditions in some parts of the state, it won’t take long for those conditions to return.
While that is great for going to the beach, enjoying the sun, gathering outside and having a cookout for the Fourth of July, one other aspect of the annual celebration might not be a good idea — consumer fireworks.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said this time of year it is always the same thing but with the dry weather the region has been experiencing he can’t emphasize the importance of exercising good judgment when it comes to the use of consumer fireworks.
For example, he said if there is a Red Flag Warning and or conditions are extreme or very high for fire danger and it is dry, he would stress not igniting those fireworks. He also said, however, there isn’t anything in the city’s code or ordinances that address igniting fireworks under such conditions.
Michigan amended its Michigan Fireworks Safety Act in 2018, which modified when and how a municipality can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks.
The changes significantly reduced the total number of days and the time frame in which fireworks can be used and not regulated locally. Changes to the law also increased the fine amount a municipality can charge for violations of their local ordinances from $500 to $1,000.
Municipalities can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks on any other day/time through the adoption of local ordinances. If you are unsure if the township, village or city where you reside has fireworks restrictions, contact the local clerk’s office.
Even if a local government restricts fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11 a.m.: Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1; the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.; June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.; July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.; and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
Wolff said the city adheres to the 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4, but also includes when the city observes the Fourth of July, i.e., when the city fireworks are ignited. That means this year, residents in the city can light consumer fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
Sky Lanterns are prohibited in the city.
Although it is uncertain what conditions will be like in a few weeks, Wolff said the city has been pretty fortunate over the years.
“People have been respectful. There are instances where you get continued discharge but people are pretty respectful of their neighbors,” he said.
Wolff said the hope is regardless of what the conditions are that common sense prevails.
At Jeff’s Fireworks, in Haring Township, co-owner Jamie Cunmulaj said they also hope their customers use common sense when igniting the products they sell. She also said regardless of what the conditions are, the business always looks to educate its customers on how to safely use consumer-grade fireworks.
While they are hoping for more rain leading up to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, that is not something they can control. They also can control if any restrictions are placed on residents by local or state governments.
If restrictions are enacted, she said they will adjust accordingly.
The governor, the state fire marshal and the head of the Department of Natural Resources all have the power to ban fireworks if conditions are too dry. As of June 12, that has not been done.
As of Monday, burn permits were being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is allowed. How long that stays that way, however, remains to be seen.
Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Sullivan said while the state did receive some much-needed rain over the weekend and the chance for more is in the forecast over the next couple of days, the lack of rain is still going to be a problem moving forward.
“It wasn’t a whole lot,” Sullivan said of the weekend rain. “Some areas got little to nothing. From M-32 and south, there was between a quarter to a half inch of rain, but north of there. they got little to none. It (the weekend rain) is not going to solve the lack of rain problem.”
After the small chances of rain over the next few days passes, Sullivan said Michigan will be back to a dry pattern with more seasonable temperatures with very warm temperatures starting this weekend and continuing into the following week.
He said with that forecast, it is not going to take long for Michigan and northern Michigan to dry back out and return to extreme conditions.
“The ground is so dry, you needed inches of rain rather than a quarter inch or a half inch. We need a soaker,” he said. “North of Cadillac it didn’t amount to much. It will take us more than one day of rain to get us out of this dry pattern. It broke the heat but didn’t alleviate the rain deficit.”
