The forest landscape is made up of trees of all kinds of species and sizes. Most of us see the trees that surround us as a valuable backdrop of our daily lives. We all just recently witnessed an outstanding fall color season. This winter we will soon marvel at the beauty of snow-draped spruces. As I walk through woodlots with landowners, their attention is usually drawn to the scattered “big trees.‘ They usually are white pine or red oak, but occasionally they are maples. Then the landowner almost always asks me the question: “How old do you think that tree is?‘ It is difficult to know for sure unless you cut the tree down and count the rings, but very few want to do that. Foresters have a tool called an increment borer, but to bore a very large tree requires an extra-long borer that few of us carry. So, the answer is an educated guess. Sometimes the landowner is surprised by how young the tree could be, or impressed by how old.
Years ago, I visited a timber harvest and saw a very large oak stump where a tree was recently cut. I counted the rings to determine the tree’s age. It was 220 years old. I was astonished when I realized that this tree was alive throughout the entire history of the United States. I cut a slab of the stump and prepared it for school groups. Making arrows that pointed to the year the US Constitution was ratified, the Civil War and the great fire of 1894 (complete with burn marks). I marveled at the witness this old tree was to the events of history.
Trees are the largest living things on earth. There are the redwoods and sequoias of California, but trees like those tell stories of time in the natural world. In northern Michigan large trees often tell a more personal story. In the early 1900s, following the “timber baron days,‘ homesteaders came from cities further south to make a living off of the cleared land. When they came, they often planted trees around the home sites, that they brought from where they formerly lived. Black walnuts, cottonwoods and chestnuts were commonly planted, along with locust and hickory. They grew from seedlings to saplings, and from saplings to small trees. Unlike their deep-woods counterparts, these trees grew in open sunlight and eventually developed large crowns with spreading branches. With these branches growing lower on the stem, these trees would never be valued for the boards that could be sawn from them. They were valued for the shade they provided over the homes in majestic fashion.
But times changed and people’s fortunes changed. A hundred years ago, Michigan was much less forested than it is today. Small family farms dotted the landscape, but hard times drove them away. Now our area is dotted with abandoned and dilapidated homes and barns. Many homes are completely gone. One would barely notice the site if it weren’t for the now-massive trees that dominate the grassy patch that once was the yard. A closer inspection of the homes will cause one to marvel at their size. They were small framed structures that likely housed a family of many children. Those trees were the children’s playground for climbing and swinging.
These trees witnessed men digging and pulling stumps and countless days of picking rocks just to be able to plant another acre the next year. Trees were seen as an obstacle to farming; something that had to be removed, but the trees around the house were quite the opposite. The shade from these trees was the only way to keep the house cool in the sweltering summer sun.
These sentinel trees remind us that very little of what we build will last. They are living reminders of those who lived before us.
The next time you drive around the countryside of western Michigan, try to notice these big, old trees and imagine the family that planted them around their new homes. Try to imagine the children climbing them on a Sunday afternoon.
