CADILLAC — You have a mild cough and don't feel great. You go to the doctor a couple of days later, wondering if you should get tested for COVID-19. You don't have a close contact known to have COVID-19, but the virus is community-spread at this point.
Whether to get tested is up to you, your doctor says. You'll be in quarantine for 10 days from when your symptoms began if you don't get tested. A negative test result may free you from quarantine a day or two early, but it won't be tomorrow.
Statewide, the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing was about 2.9 days for the 14-day period ending Dec. 2. But the number of days you'll wait for your test result varies by facility and the kind of test you're receiving. And it's higher now because so many people are infected.
"Turnaround time for testing has slowed down due to volume. Patients who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are advised to quarantine while waiting for their results, which can now take 4-5 days to receive," said Julie Tatko, President and CEO of Family Health Care, which has facilities in Cadillac and McBain.
Last week, Spectrum Healthcare was averaging a turnaround time of 72-hours but was moving closer to 48-hours.
"In recent weeks, turnaround times have increased again but they seem to be stabilizing – this is a complicated, frequently changing area," said Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer, Munson Healthcare. "Our message has always been that people with COVID-19 symptoms should isolate until they have test results."
Here are four things you need to know about COVID-19 testing.
1) The PCR test is the "gold standard" of diagnostic testing, which is testing that tells you whether you're currently infected with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The best, most sensitive test available is the PCR.
Health care providers can do a nasal swab for it in two ways; the more invasive of the two, the nasal pharyngeal, involves the nasal swab going farther up your nose and is sometimes facetiously called a brain biopsy. The other nasal swabbing technique, the anterior nares, isn't quite as invasive, but it's also not quite as precise.
The difference between the sensitivity rates is 98% for the nasal pharyngeal and about 90% for the nares. Whenever positivity rates are low, less than 3%, that's acceptable, according to Keith Hustak, vice president of operations for Spectrum Health. But at the current positivity rates of close to 20%, doing the less invasive swabbing could mean missing some COVID-19 cases.
The PCR rest can take days to get results.
If you're getting results in a matter of hours, you're likely being tested in the hospital because you're about to get surgery or be admitted and doctors need to know whether to put you in a COVID unit or a non-COVID unit.
The quality of the sample also affect how accurate the test results are. If not much material gets swabbed up, then the test can fail to find the virus even if you're infected.
2) Quarantines will remain critically important.
Hustak says he's changed his mind about the role testing can play in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
"I was a big proponent of, 'we can use testing to get this economy back and going,'' Hustak told the Cadillac News. "I still think testing has a place, but I think we've learned from places like the NFL and college football."
Even with daily access to testing, the virus is spreading in those communities.
"(Testing) can't be the end-all, be-all," Hustak sad.
That's in part due to COVID-19's incubation period.
At the start of the pandemic, Hustak said he was a proponent of getting people tested and then sending them back to work when they get a negative test result.
"This disease doesn't work that way," Hustak said. COVID-19, on average, causes symptoms around five days after exposure—but not always
"We've seen cases where you were exposed, and on day 13 you test negative; day 14, you get symptoms," Hustak said. "And you went back to work, right? Because we tested you."
If you've been exposed to COVID-19 and don't have symptoms, "a test is really going to give you a false sense of hope, it really is more about quarantine."
3) If you're having symptoms, it's likely you'll be advised to get a test and quarantine.
"Anyone manifesting symptoms of COVID-19, those planning an elective surgery in the hospital in conjunction with their provider’s order, and those who have been advised by the Health Department or their provider to get a test," should get tested, according to Dr. Joe Santangelo, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Munson Healthcare
Like Hustak, Dr. Santangelo pointed out that testing captures just one moment in time.
"Just getting a test only speaks to that particular point in time. In general, people don’t need to be tested if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19 or a close contact with COVID-19," Dr. Santangelo said. "We encourage people to reach out to their primary care providers if they have questions about whether they should be tested for COVID-19. "
If you're young and healthy and very likely to survive the illness, it may be the case that your provider will suggest you quarantine for 14 days, to save testing resources for people who are at greater risk from COVID-19, Hustak said.
Either way, the advice "if you're sick, stay home," applies right now whether or not you're sick with COVID-19 symptoms.
"I really foresee in the future. We're going to take things like flu and colds a little bit more seriously than what we have in the past, because of what we learned from COVID," Hustak said.
4) The antibody test is not a golden ticket.
If were already exposed to COVID-19 months ago—either because you got infected and knew it or got infected and didn't know it—that doesn't mean you can ignore public health guidelines.
Hustak said there's an attitude among some people that an antibody test (which looks for evidence that your body at one time mounted an immune response to COVID-19) will give them a golden ticket to "go anywhere and not wear a mask."
But that's "that's not what this antibody testing has shown yet," Hustak said.
People can get repeat infections.
Antibody tests show "if you've had previous exposure to COVID," Hustak said, but "it doesn't tell us if you, essentially, are immune to anything."
