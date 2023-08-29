CADILLAC — If you are a Michigan business owner, the fall session in Lansing is one you will want to keep close watch over, according to Michigan Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy Wendy Block.
Block was in Cadillac recently and the purpose of her visit was to bring awareness to these sure-to-be hot topics. The upcoming session will not start until after the upcoming Labor Day holiday but Block said a lot is going on in Lansing and a lot that business owners need to be aware of.
She said the Michigan chamber is expecting there to be a lot of big issues coming up that will affect businesses, their workers, their communities and more. For that reason, Block and her counterparts have been crossing the state to hear what people in different communities think about these bills/proposals so the Michigan Chamber can bring that information back to Lansing and lawmakers.
“Control of the Michigan House and the Michigan Senate has flipped to full democratic control, and of course, we have a democratic governor, attorney general and secretary of state,” Block said. “So, this is creating this interesting dynamic where there’s 40 years of pent-up demand for a lot of things that haven’t been ever considered in Lansing or considered in Lansing for 40 years, or even if it’s been considered, hasn’t had a chance of making it to the governor’s desk and getting a signature.”
At the beginning of the year, Block said the governor, senate majority leader and the speaker of the house came out with their priorities, including repealing Right to Work and reinstating prevailing wage, repealing the abortion law and a few other things. With all of those priorities accomplished, Blocks said there are big questions about what they will tackle next.
Block said as they head into the fall session, the state chamber is looking at several big areas. When it comes to the different types of bills/proposals that businesses should be aware of, Block said they focus on employment and labor and energy and environment.
EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR RELATED PROPOSALS
The first one has to do with employment or labor law, according to Block.
“There are a number of different bills that have received at least one hearing on most of them received a hearing in the spring in the legislature,” Block said. “So, when there’s a hearing on a bill, it creates an expectation that the bill will have a subsequent hearing and a vote. Whether that will happen on all or some of these is still very much an open point of conversation.”
The first one that the state chamber has concerns about and/or is opposed to is House Bill 4390, which limits the use of independent contractors across all industries. The proposed bill would institute California-style tests for determining who can and cannot be classified as an independent contractor.
It could impact things like freelance writers, graphic designers, delivery, substitute teachers, architects, engineers, traveling nurses and, in some cases, anesthesiologists, Block said. The job areas that could be the most impacted could be real estate agents and independent insurance agents.
She also said “gig economy” jobs like Uber or DoorDash would go away under this legislation. The state chamber believes that if passed, this would affect people and their work and their earning potential.
“It restricts their ability to use independent contractors and forces them to actually try to hire those individuals for those jobs that they need complete,” she said. “It may be just a one-off job, but it also impacts the worker and their ability to decide how, when and where they work.”
While California has a law like this, Block said there are 109 exemptions to it and they are considering another 60 exemptions. In her estimation, Block said it likely wasn’t very well thought through public policy as they are nearing 200 exemptions. She also said she is not sure why Michigan is following California’s lead when it isn’t clear what the problem is.
Another employment bill that may not be as impactful as the independent contractor bill is one about restrictions and mandates on temporary staffing agencies and their clients. That is House Bill 4034. The third proposal has to do with wage transparency, which would allow employees to request wage information of similar employees within the business. This is discussed in house bills 4406 and 4401.
“Transparency is good but there’s a lot of different reasons that people get paid differently and it’s not because anyone’s looking to discriminate against someone based on the color of their skin or their sex,” she said. “If you have a merit-based system and you pay people based on merit or longevity, people are likely to have different pay or pay salaries, and this creates a situation where employers will have to be left to justify why there is a difference.”
Block said the state chamber is concerned about what the unintended consequences might be if this becomes law.
The next proposal has to do with giving authority to the state’s 1,800 local units of government to pass their employment laws. That is encapsulated in House Bill 4237 and Senate Bill 171.
Block said if passed this would green light these 1,800 local units of government across the state to pass laws that would regulate businesses within their boundaries as it relates to minimum wage, sick leave, predictive scheduling and more. She also said it would allow each unit to make up its standards for the employers within their geographical limits.
The concern is there will be a potential patchwork of guidelines. For example, she said a city could decide that the minimum wage is going to be above the state minimum wage while surrounding townships stay at the minimum wage. The city then becomes a high-cost island for businesses within the city limits.
Then what happens if you have employees crossing jurisdictions to another and that could add administrative and compliance complexity to the equation? It is for those reasons and more that the state chamber feels this decision should remain at the state and federal levels.
This next proposal is one that Block said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be discussing at her What’s Next address scheduled for Wednesday. That topic will be a paid leave insurance program funded by a new tax on employers, which is discussed in House Bill 4575 and Senate Bill 332.
Michigan has a paid medical leave act, which requires employers with 50 or more employees to provide paid medical leave for their workers. Block said the state chamber is expecting Whitmer to announce or call for some sort of expansion to it.
It could be that Whitmer is calling to have the law broadened or to be more generous with what the current law requires, the legislation that was introduced is getting serious consideration.
“I think it is getting serious consideration because other states have moved in this regard to create a state-administered insurance program funded by payroll taxes on employers to allow employees to take up to 15 weeks of paid leave in a calendar year,” she said.
She said this has the potential to be more than a $1 billion-a-year program that would be funded by employers and businesses. Block said the state chamber has concerns about the size of the program and the ability of businesses of all sizes to absorb that type of increase in payroll taxes. She said there also are concerns about how broadly written the legislation is in its current form.
The final labor-related proposals expected to be discussed this fall session have to do with sweeping changes to both Michigan’s unemployment insurance system to increase benefits and benefit levels, as well as to Michigan’s worker’s compensation system. Block said it is unknown at this time what’s going to be on the table but the state chamber still is concerned because both are 100% employer-financed.
ENERGY REFORM
The other topic that will be discussed this fall is sweeping changes being proposed to Michigan’s current energy laws. This is part of Senate bills 271 to 277.
Block said the focus will be on renewable energy and clean energy standards. One bill focuses on renewable energy goals of 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. This is part of Senate Bill 271.
Currently, Block said the state is at 11% and as it is in 2023 it is a goal-based system and not a mandate system. The concern is the legislation would only allow the state to reach those levels via wind and solar and there are questions about whether it is realistic. If it is realistic, there also are concerns about reliability and affordability associated with both wind and solar.
A bill, Senate Bill 272, also would create a new authority for the Michigan Public Service Commission to regulate climate change. There also would be a new authority for environmental rules governing construction and building codes as part of Senate Bill 274.
Senate Bill 275 would set a new clean fuel standard to reduce carbon by 25% by 2035, while Senate Bill 276 would phase out all coal by 2030. In the final environmental bill, Senate Bill 277, would allow farmers to rent land for solar energy.
“We all need to do our part in trying to control climate change, but the question becomes can we do with mandates,” she said. “If we think we want to move towards a mandate we need to have some sort of off-ramp if it’s looking like we can’t do it. What does that look like?”
She also said the climate change conversation needs to be balanced with the need for energy costs to continue to be affordable and reliable. How with the state help its industrial businesses transition and do it in a way where the lights can still get turned on in the morning?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.