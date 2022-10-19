CADILLAC — Imagine walking along your favorite forest trail, surrounded by the sounds of chirping, chattering critters and the pleasant view of pines, maples and birches just ahead.
Then, you’re halted by the site of discarded tires, construction supplies and old furniture. This is forest dumping, and it’s an illegal act that’s become a growing problem on both state and federal lands.
Sgt. Grant Emery with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division said forest dumpsites are typically remote, and mostly void of visitors. When investigating these sites, Emery has seen waste ranging from household litter and leftover firewood to full fiberglass boats and hazardous materials like paint.
Though people often assume their dumping won’t be found, Emery said dumpers will sometimes make the mistake of leaving behind an incriminating piece of waste, like mail, that can be used to track them down.
Just like any other illegal act, Emery said the punishment will fit the crime. Depending on the volume of waste, dumpers may be fined, sentenced to jail time or forced to clean up the dumpsite.
If the amount of waste is large enough, Emery said dumping is punishable by misdemeanor, which can mean up to six months of jail time and a $2,500 fine. At the lowest level, dumping will equate to a civil infraction, but that doesn’t mean the dumper won’t be seen in court.
“If they’ve dumped huge trailer loads of stuff, that’s going to be a higher fine and cleanup,” he said. “Even if it’s a civil infraction, it’s a civil fine, the judge would want to see those people in court, because then he orders them to clean it up and to provide a receipt showing proof that they’ve disposed of it properly.”
Refraining from dumping can save people on the cost of a fine and, in some cases, the cost of their freedom, but Huron-Manistee National Forest Supervisor James Simino said it’s also important to avoid dumping for the sake of environmental health.
When hazardous materials are dumped outdoors, their chemicals can pollute surrounding land and watersheds, creating danger for both forest organisms and community members.
Simino said yard waste, or foreign brush and wood, could also cause damage, due to their ability to carry invasive species into the area, leading to the depletion of forest resources. He added that, no matter the contents of the dump, any material buildup is considered a fire danger.
“Depending on where they bring it and what the material is, they can be adding increased fuel loads to national forest lands,” he said. “To where, in the right conditions, a wildfire could start and spread on the private land as well.”
The COVID-19 pandemic brought hundreds of new visitors to state and federal lands, but Simino said it hasn’t contributed much to dumping, because it’s mostly done by locals.
In Simino’s experience, dumpers are either trying to avoid paying a disposal fee, or they don’t know where to take their waste. The vast, deserted land of the forest becomes an easy target to drop their trash and forget about it.
DNR Volunteer Engagement Specialist Andrea Stay believes pandemic-driven visitors have had an impact on forest dumping, but not because they’re the ones committing the act; they’re the ones making the discoveries.
“From a dumping standpoint, we are seeing more get reported, but that’s because there’s more eyes out in the field,” Stay said. “So I don’t think we’ve had an increase in dumping so much as an increase in involvement on the volunteer side.”
Stay’s role with the DNR is to oversee participants of the Adopt-A-Forest program, which connects community volunteers with local dumpsites in need of cleaning up. Active dumpsites can be easily found using an interactive map on the DNR website.
Volunteers will select a local site and coordinate a group to go out and properly dispose of the waste that’s been found. The dumpsite map also includes photos, giving volunteers the chance to plan disposal ahead of time.
Adopt-A-Forest has been around for quite some time, but Stay said its importance has continued, as dumping has not ceased. According to the map, there are currently more than 20 active dumpsites across Wexford and Missaukee counties. There are no active sites in Osceola County.
Stay said there’s been a recent uptick in the number of volunteers becoming involved with Adopt-A-Forest. She said their help is crucial to the combined effort necessary to manage dumping.
“It’s important, because these dumpings don’t happen during business hours and right near a government office,” she said. “They happen out in the communities where people are recreating, where people are living and driving to work, and so we really need their eyes to help protect everything in the state.”
Like Stay, Simino believes waste removal has to be a community effort. He said everyone has fallen on hard times over the last few years, and covering the cost of waste disposal may not be at the top of their list.
If people are thinking about dumping their waste on state or federal land, Simino wants them to consider their options. For natural waste like brush, leaves and wood, Simino said people could make use of composting to turn the items into mulch, avoiding the spread of invasive species.
Large-scale items and hazardous waste could be stored when possible, Simino said, until the cost of disposal can be covered, or a waste disposal event is planned for the community.
“Everyone has (waste),” he said. “We just got to figure out a good solution to deal with it.”
No matter how the waste is managed, Simino said it’s thanks to the commitment from volunteer clean up crews, local law enforcement and DNR conservation officers that dumping can be removed, continuing the preservation of state and federal land.
Simino said forests are home to hundreds of varieties of plants, animals and insects, but they’re also a low-cost way for locals and visitors to recreate and enjoy Michigan’s natural beauty. When one person dumps, the impact is on everyone.
“Public land is for all of us. It’s not just for an individual that feels that they can put their stuff out there,” he said. “That impacts everybody that comes to that place to use their national forest, to use their state forests, state parks, whatever it may be.”
Those interested in locating a dumpsite to clean up can do so through the Michigan DNR website. Newly discovered dumpsites can also be reported.
