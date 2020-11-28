CADILLAC — Madilynn Jerome has been first-in-line to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas in the Park for the past couple of years.
"It's very fun and it's very cool being the first one in line," Madilynn said. Normally, Santa asks her how she's doing and what she'd like for Christmas.
But the annual tradition held the day after Thanksgiving in Cadillac was called off this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and necessary social distancing precautions.
Madelynn says she's sad.
"I'm not used to writing Santa letters," Madilynn told the Cadillac News in a conversation held over video messenger Friday evening around the time the event would have started. Madilynn said she hadn't written to Santa yet but would ask for LOL Dolls and "Baby Yoda stuff."
Madilynn understands why the change in plans is necessary.
"(Santa's) really old and people just don't want him getting sick, so he's not gonna be able to come," Madilynn said.
Like a lot of people, Madilynn's holiday season is looking different this year than in previous years.
Her mom, Carrie, works in health care and has to be cautious in her personal life so as not to catch the novel coronavirus and pass it on to the people she cares for.
That meant they didn't visit or have visitors for Thanksgiving, and the family anticipates avoiding activities with other people this holiday season.
Madilynn will miss out on some of her favorite holiday events, such as riding the Polar Express, but other favorites, like making gingerbread houses and setting up the Christmas tree, are still possible. And she's got plenty to do; she has a nephew to play with and goats, bunnies and cats to take care of. When there's snow, there's a hill in her yard where she can sled.
Madilynn's message to Santa?
"I like making cookies for him and I like making a gingerbread house," she said. "And I like to give him hugs."
