CADILLAC — I got a late-night text from a friend this week. That’s not unusual, but what was unusual was the picture that came with it. She sent a picture of her COVID-19 vaccination card.
She was the first of my mid-30s friends to be vaccinated without a professional reason.
Her downstate county had loosened restrictions on who can be vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing people age 16+ with medical conditions to be vaccinated. Obesity counts.
As my friend put it: “For once goes in your favor.‘
I, too, am obese.
I am used to casual discrimination or rudeness or literally not fitting in due to my weight.
It’s well-accepted that obesity affects your health, but it can also affect the health care that you receive.
My obesity diagnosis goes on nearly every patient report I get, no matter what I’ve gone to the doctor’s office about.
Once, shortly after I started my first job out of college in Washington, DC, I came down with a sinus infection. I carefully researched my new insurance plan and which doctors were both covered and near my grown-up office and marched myself over there, my face feeling like bricks were trying to explode out of my cheekbones.
The doctor wanted to talk to me about my weight. When I burst into tears, he seemed surprised.
“Do you think that was inappropriate?‘ he asked.
At the time I had internalized the public perception that obesity was both a serious health condition and also 100% my fault; therefore, if obesity itself weren’t causing enough suffering, I needed to be made to suffer more.
While I usually receive excellent medical care, I’m always a little wary that my doctors are thinking more about my fatness than they are about how they can help me in the moment.
I’ve since learned more about weight loss, obesity, genetics, trauma and polycystic ovary syndrome. I have intellectually accepted that it’s all a little more complicated than diet, exercise and willpower, tempting though it may be to blame obesity on an absence of character.
I’ve accepted it intellectually, but emotionally, I still struggle.
Since the pandemic began, I’ve worried about obesity and how it might affect me if I get sick. Will I get long-haul COVID? Will I lose a limb? Will I die? If I get sick in the middle of a surge and some doctor has to decide whether to put me or a thin person on a ventilator, will I die gasping and alone?
Hospitals are better-equipped now and that’s not likely, but it was a hypothetical I entertained at one point.
At the same time, I know I’m not alone.
While we’ve been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, as a country we’ve been fighting the obesity epidemic for most of my childhood and all of my adulthood.
One of the earliest questions I had about the vaccine was whether I’d be in line to get it alongside other people who have health conditions that make them more likely to succumb to COVID-19.
I wondered whether the public perception that obesity is self-inflicted would mean that obese people would be asked to wait with people their age.
I wondered, too, whether Michigan’s adult obesity rate (approximately 36% of Michiganders are obese, according to https://stateofchildhoodobesity.org) would mean there simply wouldn’t be enough vaccine for people with obesity to be vaccinated alongside other folks with high-risk medical conditions.
I worried for nothing, as it turned out.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced that adults with high-risk medical conditions could be vaccinated in Michigan starting March 22, I quickly scanned the list of which medical conditions qualified. To my relief, obesity was there.
What didn’t occur to me was that it might be possible to get vaccinated ahead of the March 22 date; vaccinefinder.org regularly lists Cadillac-area pharmacies as being out-of-stock of vaccine, and District Health Department No. 10 was focused on vaccinating older people and hadn’t announced plans for vaccinating younger people (that changed on Friday).
But my friend had already done the investigating on my behalf.
“There’s lots of Walgreens spots by you,‘ she texted.
She was wrong about “lots.‘ By the time I’d made a Walgreens account and answered the screening questionnaire around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, there was just one slot: a 2:35 p.m. appointment at the Walgreen’s in Cadillac on Friday, March 19.
For a brief moment, I paused. I wondered whether this was the right thing to do, morally. I’ve heard from other obese people I love who said they intended to wait their turn based on age.
But then I remembered what I wanted to say to the fat people I love: I believe in truth. I believe in knowledge. It’s just a fact that you’re more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Nobody can make you less fat with just one injection, but with two we can make you less vulnerable to COVID-19.
Get the shot because I love you, I wanted to say to them.
So I said it to myself, instead.
Get the shot, because I love you.
Get the shot, because you love others.
“Every shot in an arm is a victory‘ has become a sort of mantra of vaccine advocates.
I claimed my victory on Friday afternoon when a Walgreen’s pharmacist injected my first Moderna dose in my left arm.
If you’re an adult reading this, you’ve probably come to terms with shots. If you’re a kid and you’re still struggling with shots ... well, they gave me a very pretty red bandage and I like it a lot.
I will say this.
First, the paperwork took way longer than the shot itself.
Second, I personally did not find the injection any worse than any other vaccine I’ve had. I think my most recent flu shot was more painful. It’s now about 6 p.m. after I received the shot and my left arm is slightly tender. The pharmacist warned me that the injection site may swell up like a marble under my skin and the area may grow red, but so far, nothing.
Get the shot, I love you.
