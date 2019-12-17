CADILLAC — With the House of Representatives likely voting on the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday, rallies across the country including in Cadillac have been scheduled for Tuesday.
Events like the one in Cadillac are designed to be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to lawmakers their constituents are in support of impeachment and Trump’s removal. The event in Cadillac is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will start at the Chris Eggle Memorial Fountain within Cadillac City Park. As of 5 p.m. Monday, more than 30 people had signed up to attend the rally, according to the event site on impeach.org.
A similar rally was planned to occur in Traverse City at the Grand Traverse County Courthouse. Nearly 230 people have signed up to attend that rally, according to the event site on impeach.org.
The mobilization is part of a grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections. The goal is to demand the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections.
Christine Wood of the Not Above the Law Coalition said via email Cadillac area community members are planning the event. The Not Above the Law Coalition is a coalition of organizations that created the website Impeach.Org, which is hosting the various events, according to Wood.
“The events are being organized and led by individuals and organizations in over 500 communities across this country to demand that Congress hold the President accountable for his abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress,‘ Wood said via email.
Both Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia and Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said they were not aware of the rally. Peccia said, however, there would not be a need for them to pull a permit as it is public property and falls under freedom of speech.
