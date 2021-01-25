Public lands belong to all of us and are for all of us to use. But to make it possible for the public to use the lands they own, decisions have to be made on how to manage the land.
Now it’s nearly time for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to submit a plan and have the legislature approve it.
But first, they’re asking for your input.
“With this document, we’re hoping that this will really set the stage,‘ said Kerry Wieber, the DNR’s forest land administrator. “We’re looking at the six-to-seven year timeframe. What (can we) accomplish in that amount of time.‘
The last time the department went through this process was 2013. It’s a process that’s required by statute and one Wieber was involved in the last time as well.
The 2013 and 2021 documents are pretty different. The 2013 document is longer and has much more specific measurements listed and spelled out in greater detail.
The language in the 2021 document is more general.
The group that started the process of drafting the new strategic plan for Michigan’s four million acres of public land began by reviewing the 2013 document in 2018.
“We really wanted to pay attention to the authorizing legislation for the DNR the constitutional responsibilities that the DNR has and what the DNR’s mission is and really make sure that this strategy is focused around that,‘ Wieber said. Wieber said the agency wants a document that will stand the test of time.
Wieber said the team estimated there were about 40 metrics included in the 2013 document.
“And it became very difficult because a lot of it, either we didn’t have baseline data to measure from, or it was something that we said we were going to do and then we did it — but overall, it didn’t really move the needle as something that’s really important‘ to all the stakeholders, Wieber said of the dozens of metrics included in the 2013 document.
But the team certainly understands the impulse to want to measure, well, everything.
In one of the early conversations about this latest draft, the team identified about 150 things they’d like to measure.
Every division within the DNR that manages a resource has a strategic plan.
“There’s no reason for us to replicate that when that’s being done already by, you know, the fisheries division, for example,‘ Wieber said.
There are some things in the document that might prove particularly interesting to Cadillac area Michiganders.
Improving public access to the Great Lakes, inland lakes and streams, for example.
Improved access to public lands is one of the most important goals for the department over the coming half-decade.
In addition to improving aquatic access, the department is also aiming to look at improving access to Michigan’s state forests and providing more recreational opportunities.
The idea of improving access “is kind of embedded‘ in the document, Wieber said.
Though the document does call out by name some specific recreational activities the state could look at improving access to (mushroom hunting is one example), Wieber said residents shouldn’t read anything in to it if their particular outdoor hobby wasn’t named.
“Those are just some examples. It’s not exclusive by any means,‘ Wieber said. “There’s a lot of recreational opportunities that were not listed.‘
One initiative wouldn’t necessarily add more acres but could generate income and electricity from the public lands the state already has.
Some state lands that the state might otherwise seek to divest of might instead be used to produce renewable energy.
“Now we’re taking a second look at those and thinking, “OK, before it was surplus to our mission. Now, is it something that’s near a transmission line where we might be able to site a utility scale solar array, for example,’‘ Wieber said, noting that there’s just such a pilot project happening now in the Upper Peninsula at a reclaimed mine.
The state periodically reviews all the land it owns to decide what can be divested and where the state might look to acquire more land.
That review is underway, with counties being reviewed in groups of 10. Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties aren’t expected to be reviewed until mid-2021. It’s expected that public hearings will be held regarding nearby lands when that review happens. Properties may go up for auction next year.
One initiative that could prove important to smaller towns near Cadillac is a proposed partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that would identify three rural communities with outstanding recreational opportunities. The placemaking endeavor would foster economic growth.
To look at the draft of the public lands document, visit Michigan.gov/PublicLands.
Comments are due Feb. 12.
