CADILLAC — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Cadillac Tuesday to lay out her plan for strengthening the state's biggest industry — manufacturing.
During her visit, Dixon toured the Cadillac Casting plant, met with industry officials and discussed a variety of topics.
"This is kind of like my old stomping grounds," said Dixon, whose family owned a steel foundry in Muskegon. "We're talking to business leaders around the state and they invited us up to tour their shop and talk to the people here, so we don't want to pass up the opportunity to talk to one of our business leaders."
Dixon said she's frequently heard industry people in Michigan talk about the negative impact of overregulation by the state and the office of incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in particular. If elected, Dixon said her intention is to reduce regulation by 40% over four years.
"Companies feel like they're being crushed by government overreach," Dixon said. "(Cadillac Casting) shared they had some experience with that as well ... it just feels like business does not have a partner in state government."
Dixon said making sure that manufacturing companies feel supported by the state government is one of the pillars of her platform, along with giving those companies the ability to expand and bring more people to Michigan.
"I think we are really the campaign for the small business leaders," Dixon said. "The state of Michigan is strong on small businesses. It's really what has built our state ... we want to build across the state for manufacturing."
Dixon said that economic development will be a key component of her plan, and added that the state could do more to incentivize companies to come to Michigan — companies such as the electric vehicle battery manufacturer that is in the process of setting up shop in Big Rapids. She said she intends to develop more "public/private partnerships" to build the infrastructure necessary for more companies to do business here, including improving such things as broadband internet access and affordable access to energy.
Another topic she discussed during her visit to Cadillac Casting was her education and tutoring plan to get Michigan students "back on track." She said this plan includes a renewed focus on reading fundamentals.
She said she also discussed her "plan for a safer state," which is an initiative her team rolled out a few weeks ago to "make sure our law enforcement feels as though they are being supported" and to bolster recruitment and retention efforts throughout the state.
Also during her visit to Cadillac, Dixon announced a bill that would prevent any sort of sexual and gender discussions before the third grade in Michigan public schools.
"This would stop any sort of sexual discussion," Discussion said. "Any talk about sex, any talk about gender."
Dixon added that discussions about preferred gender pronouns, sexual identity and other related topics are confusing to young people and that Michigan schools should instead focus on "age appropriate content."
