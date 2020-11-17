Various school districts already had to temporarily shut down certain buildings due to COVID-19, but that changed Sunday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new emergency order Sunday that enacts a three-week pause targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities to curb COVID-19 infection rates.
This action included high schools proceeding with remote learning, but having to end in-person classes at least through early December. Michigan has seen fewer outbreaks associated with elementary and middle schools, and younger children are most in need of in-person instruction. In-person K-8 schooling is continuing if it can be done with strong mitigation, including mask requirements, based on discussion between local health and school officials.
With fall nearing its end and winter approaching, the time is coming that will show whether the COVID-19 protocols various schools have put in place are the right ones. Another thing that has taken increased importance due to COVID-19 are heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems.
For that reason, a survey has been made available to schools to assess HVAC system readiness to reduce infectious aerosol transmission with school buildings.
The Michigan K-12 Public School HVAC Assistance Program, launched by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy with support from the Department of Education, is designed to identify potential improvements. It also is designed to work with schools to find licensed contractors and funding sources for the recommended work.
Many schools in the U.S. lack adequate ventilation and indoor levels of air pollutants can be two to five times higher than outdoor levels, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While 20% of the U.S. population spends their days inside K-12 buildings, less than 50% of school districts had an indoor air quality management program in 2012.
Urban, suburban, and rural school districts are asked to complete a survey about a building’s HVAC system, recent improvements, and current needs. Those that complete the survey are eligible to request free assistance with recommendations to reduce infectious aerosol transmission from an approved licensed HVAC specialist or the school’s licensed HVAC contractor. The Western and Eastern Chapters of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers also will help with completing the school surveys and building assessments.
A minimum of $150,000 is expected to be available for the program. The maximum award is $15,000 per applicant, with a maximum payment of $1,500 per completed checklist. Some of the funding will be earmarked for onsite demonstration projects. Priority will be given to schools in low-income communities.
Owen Malson is the Cadillac Area Public Schools facility director, and HVAC systems have been a higher priority for the district before the onset of COVID-19 but came to the forefront last March.
CAPS is in the process of updating all of its buildings after voters approved a bond in May 2018. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years. Construction started last year. Malson said it also includes the installation of Global Plasma Solutions ionizing air cleaners.
What that means, is the technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. As these ions travel on the airstream they attach to particles, pathogens, and gases.
"They have been installed (the ionizers) in the areas of the district where it could be installed including every classroom in the junior high and high school," Malson said. "They are in most elementary school rooms, and as soon as we are closed out of construction we will finish those out where we weren't able to put them in."
He said while the ionizers are not installed throughout the entire district yet due to final punch lists not being completed at those buildings and wings under construction, there are things in place within the HVAC that do similar jobs. Once the punch lists are completed, and the district has full access without potentially voiding out warranties, Malson said the ionizers will be installed.
He said the ionizers are on top of airflow improvements the district has made as well as the protocol of changing filters more frequently. He said the onset of COVID-19 is showing how upgrades to HVAC systems were neglected in the past but now are being addressed.
"My background is mechanical HVAC before I went into the school world. We are finding a lot of situations where years ago the fresh air requirements were reduced because it is costly to do it," he said. "Bringing in cold air and then having to warm it up is expensive. Having outside air was more of a code requirement than a priority. Now it is definitely a priority for everyone."
Malson said once the bond work is completed district-wide, there will be new HVAC equipment district-wide including the ionizers. He also said he anticipates a lot of code changes coming as a result of COVID-19 for new construction projects.
In other districts, like Pine River Area Schools, upgrades have been made to the HVAC systems, but Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said not to the same extent as what is occurring in Cadillac.
In February 2016, the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education agreed to seek voter approval of a bond proposal to address failing roofs, building security, and other safety concerns, including new boilers. Voters supported the measure that resulted in about $5.8 million for the district.
While the aging boilers were upgraded with new equipment, Lukshaitis said the vents and air handlers were not. They did, however, upgrade the filters they use.
In August, the district's voters again approved a bond allowing the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms, and offices.
Issues the bond will address include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
Lukshiatis said some of the bond money also could be used, when available, to potentially upgrade filters again.
The HVAC survey can be found at the Michigan K-12 Public School HVAC Assistance Program website, along with timelines and an HVAC contractor application.
