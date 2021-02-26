CADILLAC — Nestled snugly at the corner of M-55 and Seeley Road east of Cadillac is an unmemorable structure with a gravel driveway and collection of children’s toys scattered about the yard; it resembles just about every other home in the area.
The home belongs to Mary Galvanek, who moved to the area from Denver, Colorado in 2019 with her husband and four children.
In addition to being her home, Galvanek uses the building as a licensed daycare and private home school, which she runs with her business partner, Sarah Saldivar. They’re in the process of becoming certified as a “forest school,‘ which is an educational model that takes advantage of the outdoors and nature to aid in the teaching of students.
Five area families send their children to the school and Galvanek said they’ll soon be interviewing several more who are interested in having their children attend.
Dubbed Forest and Farm, Galvanek said she began the process of creating the home school following the arrival of COVID-19 in the U.S.
“We’re looking at eventually buying a brick-and-mortar location,‘ said Galvanek, who likened what they’re doing at Forest and Farm to the olden days when small groups of kids attended class in quaint schoolhouses.
“A lot of our modern advancements are not benefitting the youngest members of society,‘ Galvanek added. “It’s sensory overload for these kids all the time. We’re bringing it back to the basics.‘
“The need is great and the community wants what we’re doing,‘ Galvanek added in regard to the interest people around here have expressed in homeschooling their children, especially after the chaos of 2020. “It’s a growing movement in this area and throughout the world. It’s really big on the West Coast.‘
Galvanek said it wasn’t fear of the coronavirus that prompted her to homeschool her children, it was concern about the interruptions to their education caused by disruptions to public school schedules and routines.
“That back and forth is not conducive to learning,‘ Galvanek said. “I also wanted to help my family financially.‘
Some of the families that enrolled their children at the school did so because they didn’t like the idea of their kids having to wear masks several hours a day.
The process of becoming licensed as a daycare and home school was a lot of work, made even more burdensome by the paperwork processing delays that came with the closure of government offices.
In this area, Galvanek said there aren’t a lot of options for parents who’d like to send their children to private schools that aren’t also affiliated with religious institutions. Forest and Farm isn’t centered around any religion but they do have a creed: “Live with love, lead with compassion,‘ said Galvenek, who added that they strive toward building a community where parents feel welcome to partner in the educational experience of their children.
Galvanek said a major benefit of homeschooling is that after they finish their studies in subjects mandated by the state, kids get to spend more time doing things they’re actually interested in, such as learning an instrument, painting, writing poetry, or even just climbing a tree and playing outside. Galvanek said there’s a lot more waiting around at public schools, since there are more kids and more issues to deal with. Fewer kids and more focus on study means they’re able to finish their required subjects in a few hours rather than over the course of an entire school day.
While Galvanek and Saldivar love talking about what they’re doing at Forest and Farm, there is a silent, darker side to the growing popularity of homeschooling.
Shelly Marcusse, truancy officer with the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, said she loves hearing about homeschooling programs run by passionate parents who strive to provide their kids with the best educational opportunities possible.
“Homeschooling is an option for parents who feel that public education is not what is best for their child(ren),‘ Marcusse said. “It takes time and commitment from the parent(s). Parents who choose to homeschool often put a lot of time and effort into choosing the curriculum, setting up their home, looking for resources and connecting with other homeschool parents. These parents take pride in their effort and are often eager to share their success.‘
In Marcusse’s experience, however, many of the parents who pull their kids out of school — ostensibly to homeschool them — often have an ulterior motive.
“Working in the public school system for over 30 years, I have seen students who are quickly withdrawn from public school and homeschooled,‘ Marcusse said. “This often is an attempt to avoid consequences for lack of school participation and a truancy/educational neglect petition.‘
Dave Cox, WMISD Superintendent, said since COVID-19, it seems as though the “homeschool card‘ is played sooner by parents of students that have ongoing truancy issues.
“There’s a lot more of that going on,‘ said Cox, who also is the Manistee ISD superintendent and serves as the truancy officer in Manistee County.
It’s difficult to know exactly how many students in this area are being homeschooled, Cox said, because the data available to them is only of homeschooled students that are receiving educational services from a local district.
“Students can get registered with (the Michigan Department of Education) as being in homeschool, but a student would only need to register with MDE to receive special education services,‘ Cox said. “Most families do not register for there is no requirement to do so.‘
This year, the WMISD special education department is serving four homeschooled students.
In Michigan, there are no educational standards for students who are homeschooled, Cox said. The only time a homeschooled student would be tested on state-mandated curriculum is if they wanted to rejoin public schools. A parent can decide to take their child off the grid entirely, and when they feel like they’ve learned enough, they can simply download a template diploma from the internet and print it out for them.
“Ultimately, parents have final say on what’s best for the child,‘ Cox said.
While homeschooling works for some families, Marcusse said she’s seen a lot of horror stories in her years.
“I have seen multiple cases of parents who are homeschooling that don’t have a high school diploma, have a criminal history of maintaining a drug house, have serious mental/physical health concerns, have no home or location to school their child(ren), have been convicted of child abuse, have partners who are on the sex offenders list, etc.‘ Marcusse said.
“Often these children find their way back to public school wanting a diploma. It is a challenge for schools when the children return to school and test way below grade level. Extra services are needed to get the student caught up. It’s really tough on the children.‘
Galvanek said it’s these types of “home schools‘ that give legitimate programs such as hers a bad name.
“I think (parents that are considering homeschooling their kids) should be educated on what homeschooling is,‘ Galvanek said. “I’ve spent countless hours making sure our curriculum is on par with (state educational expectations per grade level) in every way. We adhere to all state guidelines but we also want these kids to explore. I work basically from the time I wake up to the time I go to bed but it’s toward a beautiful purpose. It can be an extreme amount of work but it’s also not as hard as everyone makes it out to be.‘
