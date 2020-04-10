CADILLAC — While it may be hard to believe, the first month of schools being forced to close due to COVID-19 is in the history books, but this next statistic likely is more unbelievable.
During that time, Cadillac Area Public Schools have provided nearly 60,000 breakfast and lunches total to families, which includes 27,000 breakfasts and 28,000 lunches. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the number of meals has gone up gradually over the past four weeks.
With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement earlier this month schools were to close for the remainder of the current academic year, the question of whether CAPS would continue its meal distribution was asked. Brown said Thursday the district is prepared to continue providing the service through the summer, but it may look different than it does right now.
"We are ready to go for the summer as part of our summer feeding program. We just don't know what it will look like," she said. "It could look different once the governor's orders are lifted."
On Thursday, Whitmer announced Michigan had become the first state in the country to gain federal approval of a program that will provide food to children who were affected by school closings due to COVID-19. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program provides temporary funding to address emergency food needs and avert financial hardship for families affected by the pandemic.
The food assistance benefits will go to Michigan families with students ages 5-18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and will reach approximately 895,000 students. This includes families currently receiving Food Assistance Program benefits as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.
These additional benefits will fortify and supplement the important efforts that local school districts will continue to put forth, providing nutritious school meals to children at over 2,000 stationary locations and nearly 700 mobile sites throughout Michigan.
On March 12, Whitmer announced the statewide closure of K-12 school districts, public and private. On March 13, that decision left districts across the area and the state scrambling to figure things out ahead of the closing that originally was to span from March 16-April 5. The closure was extended through April 12 with classes to resume on April 13, but that changed Whitmer's executive order on April 2.
When the closure first was announced, school districts including CAPS said one of the top priorities included continuing to provide food for students and families who are dealing with food scarcity.
The district started providing the meals, but there were some concerns regarding supply. On Thursday, Brown said most food items the district is providing are available for purchase. Some pre-packaged items were in short supply a couple of weeks ago, but she said distribution has leveled out. The district is not currently having any restocking issues.
On Thursday, those families who went through the drive-through pick up were greeted by a familiar face — the Easter Bunny. Wearing a protective mask and gloves, the Easter Bunny was on hand to spread a little cheer. Per an announcement from Gov. Whitmer Wednesday via social media, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are both considered essential workers.
Beginning on March 16, Chartwells started providing breakfast and lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups are not be permitted.
Meals are served Monday-Friday. The only exception will be Friday due to Good Friday. As a result, meals for April 10, April 11 and April 12 were distributed on Thursday.
For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
