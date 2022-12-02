CADILLAC — The holiday of Christmas is rooted in the birth of Jesus, and it’s often a time when parishioners return to their churches. Local pastors are expecting strong turnout as usual, but say overall in-person service attendance has been stagnant.
Zion Lutheran Church has returned to around three quarters its pre-COVID attendance numbers, but Pastor Scott Torkko said there may be more creative ways to measure engagement that better reflect parishioner participation.
“Like people serving in the community. Is that a connection that should be counted? Fellowship, Bible studies. Is that a number we should count?” he said. “So we’ve really been trying to figure out what number gives us the best sense of the health of the church, and I think worship is one of those components, but it’s really about all the connections that people make through the church, to their community and to each other.”
Torkko is anticipating an uptick in service attendance as the holiday’s approach, which he said is common for most places of worship, because it represents God coming to be among his people, and the call to come home to the church becomes stronger.
It’s easy for those who observe Christmas to be swept up in the magic of lighted decorations, stories of St. Nicholas and the joy of seeing a present under the tree, but Torkko said there’s more to it than two days of celebration.
“For me, as the pastor, I want to make sure that our folks don’t separate it from what happens in everyday life,” he said. “That God coming to be among us is not something that takes lights or gifts or any of those things, but God shows up to us in places like a barn, where his son was born, so I want to make sure that that’s part of our message, too.”
At Resurrection Life Church, Pastor Kevin Gregory said the vast majority of their members returned after a brief COVID-19 shutdown, and while livestreams of Sunday service are still available, most prefer the in-person setting.
On most Sunday mornings, Gregory said Lead Pastor Dan Klotz highlights to the congregation the palpable presence of God that’s felt when they’re together under one roof.
“Of course, you can do it anywhere, anytime, anyplace,” Gregory said. “but we’re coming together as a community and a body of believers in one place, at one time, with one accord, it’s really just a special moment.”
Once the Christmas season passes, the number of people coming to service does see a slight decrease until the arrival of Easter. Although the holidays are a popular time for a return to church, Gregory said there’s never a bad time for someone to reignite their faith, because the Lord will meet them where they are.
St. Ann Catholic Church has seen an increase to its congregation’s in-person attendance, but not to the same degree as pre-pandemic numbers. Pastor Michael Janowski said there are many parishioners who are still reluctant to come to service in person, whether it be due to COVID concerns or finding worshipping at home more comfortable.
“There’s a combination of some people that are sharing both of those feelings,” he said. “That’s a loss to us, and I’m hoping we can re-inspire them to be in-person in church.”
Like his fellow clergymen, Gregory and Torkko, Janowski said there’s a different sense of fellowship that comes with in-person gathering. For Catholics in particular, attending Mass at home means missing out on communion each Sunday.
Janowksi believes that faith is a basic human necessity, like eating and sleeping. He said if you don’t eat, the body becomes sick, but if you don’t sustain yourself spiritually, the soul begins to feel sick. His hope is that there will be a return to in-person worship year-round, but even so, he’s eager for the Advent crowd to join in the celebration of the birth of Jesus.
“The ultimate goal of this child coming into the world was to suffer and die for us as a preparation for more than just celebrating a secular holiday,” he said. “Celebrating a sacred journey deeper and deeper into the heart of our faith, it prepares us for Christmas, but then once Christmas is over, what are we? The journey continues.”
