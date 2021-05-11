In-person work can resume May 24 as Michigan hits 55 percent threshold

CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55% of eligible Michiganders have received COVID-19 vaccination.
That means the state has met the “Vacc to normal‘ benchmark to re-open in-person work across all industries.
The state’s vaccine tracker dashboard doesn’t show Michigan at the 55% threshold. That’s because the state is using CDC data for the “vacc to normal‘ benchmarks that provide for the slow lifting of epidemic orders as more of the population is protected against COVID-19. The state’s own vaccine dashboard uses data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MICR); but MICR’s data is incomplete because some vaccine providers don’t report to MICR, such as Veterans Affairs hospitals or out-of-state providers.
The state’s 55% threshold is based on vaccine initiation, not completion. That means most vaccine-eligible Michiganders still don’t have the maximum protection against COVID-19 that a vaccine can provide. State numbers based on MICR have the state at 52.2% initiated and 42.7% complete. It takes another two weeks after the vaccine is administered for your immune system to develop maximum protection (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective and prevent serious disease).
“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it’s on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.‘
As of Monday, Michigan has administered 4,455,395 vaccines.
The next threshold is at the 60% mark. Two weeks after the state hits that mark, indoor capacity at sports stadiums will rise to 25%, as will indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes. Capacity at exercise facilities and gyms will rise to 50%. The curfew on bars and restaurants will also lift.
Local COVID-19 cases and vaccination numbers were as follows on Monday:
Wexford County
Wexford County added more than a dozen cases over the weekend, with the pandemic total according to District Health Department No. 10 reaching 2,484 cases, though state data had it at 2,480. There was also a discrepancy between local and state numbers for deaths. State data had the number holding at 39 while local data had the number rising by one but the overall number was lower, at 37. The 7-day-average positivity rate was 14.8% and seemed to be rising, though the most recent data was from May 7.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 17.4% for teens 18 to 19, which was up nearly 5 percentage points since Friday; 18.5% for people in their 20s; 26.9% for people in their 30s; 35.3% for people in their 40s; 48.5% for people 50 to 64; 70% for people 65 to 74 and 71.8% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 42.9%, up 2.3 points since Friday with gains in every age bracket. The most recent vaccine data was from May 9. The vaccine initiation rate was 49.4%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County nine new COVID-19 cases since Friday for a pandemic total of 1,219. Deaths held at 16. The positivity rate had dropped below 20% during the last week of April but had risen to 20% as of May 7.
On Friday vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 8.6% for teens 18 to 19, up three points; 13.7% for people in their 20s; 22.8% for people in their 30s; 27.7% for people in their 40s; 46% for people 50 to 64; 71% for people 65 to 74 and 72% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 40.5%, an increase of 1.4 since Friday. The initiation rate was 46.2%.
Lake County
Lake County cases climbed by five for a pandemic total of 559. Deaths held at 14. The positivity rate ticked up to 9.7%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 5.7% for teens 18 to 19, up 1.5 points; 9.1% for people in their 20s; 14.3% for people in their 30s; 19.5% for people in their 40s; 38.9% for people 50 to 64; 52.5% for people 65 to 74 and 53.4% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 35%, an increase of 1.4. The initiation rate was 40.7%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by four for a pandemic total of 1607, according to Central Michigan District Health Department. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 12.1% and appeared to be dropping.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 9.6% for teens 18 to 19; 10.8% for people in their 20s; 15.7% for people in their 30s; 20.4% for people in their 40s; 37.5% for people 50 to 64; 57.8% for people 65 to 74 and 59.8% for people 75+. The overall completion rate was 32.7%, an uptick of 0.8 since Friday. The initiation rate was 39.1%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 865,349 and deaths reached 18,239. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 52.2% based on MICR data and the completion rate was 42.7%, an increase of 1.3. The 7-day-average positivity rate is 10.4% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data was from May 7.
