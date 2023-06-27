PFAS detected in Clam River Upstream of wastewater treatment plant: • PFBA — 3.5 (parts per trillion) • PFBS — 5.2 • PFHpA — 1.2 • PFHxA — 1.6 • PFHxS — 2.2 • PFOA — 1.8 • PFOS — 1.4 • PFPeA — 1.6 Downstream • N-MeFOSAA — 1.1 • PFBA — 3.9 • PFBS — 15 • PFHpA — 1.1 • PFHxA — 4.5 • PFHxA — 2.2 • PFOA — 1.7 • PFOS — 3.2 • PFPeA — 2.1
CADILLAC — Haring Township officials last year asked a third-party company to test the waters of the Clam River near the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant to determine levels of PFAS contamination.
Samples were collected upstream of the plant and downstream by Fibertec Environmental Services, and results showed several PFAS chemicals in the water, although none were found in concentrations that would likely have an adverse impact on a human being over a lifetime of exposure.
Results upstream of the plant showed PFAS concentrations ranging from 1.2 to 5.2 parts per trillion. Results downstream of the plant showed concentrations ranging from 1.1 to 15 parts per trillion (see infobox).
The Cadillac News reached out to Infrastructure Alternatives — the company that runs the township’s water and sewer system — to find out why they deemed it necessary to test the Clam River.
“Haring Township has had wells in the township detected with PFAS,” wrote Infrastructure Alternatives manager Thomas Lutke in a statement to the Cadillac News.
“Although the wells tested below EGLE’s action limits, the township has been taking a proactive approach and is currently considering sites for a new well. As part of the township’s due diligence in this process, it is important to try and locate the source of PFAS. The Clam River runs through Haring Township. If PFAS is determined to be in the river, the township would want to be very careful in considering any well sites close to the river. It would be irresponsible not to test the river for PFAS.
Several other wells will be tested as well as other locations of the river.”
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals used in hundreds of types of products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a large number of studies have examined possible relationships between levels of PFAS in blood and harmful health effects in people, including increased cholesterol, changes in liver enzymes, small decreases in infant birth weight, decreased vaccine response in children, increased risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer.
PFAS concentrations detected in the Fibertec study are consistent with surface water tests conducted last year by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, (see link to a separate story on this study).
EGLE tested a number of waterbodies along the Muskegon River Watershed, including Lake Cadillac, Lake Mitchell, Lake Missaukee, the Clam River and the Hersey River.
Rhodes said given the diffuse concentrations of PFAS in this region, it’s difficult to determine exactly their source, now or in the past.
“Source identification and differentiation is exceedingly difficult,” Rhodes wrote in an email about the findings. “At this point in time, it is unlikely that sources ... would be able to be definitively identified, as the cumulative impact of atmospheric deposition, non-point source pollution (from, for example, the incorporation of PFAS into consumer products), point source pollution, etc. cannot be separated.”
While he couldn’t comment directly on the tests conducted by Fibertec that showed an increase in PFAS concentration downstream of the treatment plant, Rhodes said generally speaking, this tends to happen almost everywhere; this is because treatment plants are permitted to discharge PFAS up to a certain threshold, beyond which they are considered harmful to humans and wildlife.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said the treatment plant’s PFAS discharge is well below the maximum set by EGLE, and also the more stringent standards proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
For a number of years prior to 2019, Dietlin said the largest source of PFAS chemicals was leachate from the Wexford County Landfill, which the city agreed to process at the wastewater treatment plant.
Leachate is rainwater that has percolated through solid materials in the landfill and “leached” out their constituents, including toxic chemicals such as PFAS.
While the plant no longer processes leachate, Dietlin said tests done at the time the substance was being processed at the plant showed PFAS discharges into the Clam River similar to what they are today.
As far as any other sources of PFAS entering the treatment plant, Dietlin said he’s not aware of any that are significant.
The city currently is in the process of upgrading its policies regarding the amount of substances factories are allowed to discharge into the city’s sewer system but Dietlin said this has nothing to do with PFAS but rather other harmful substances such as lead, mercury and cyanide.
Dietlin said all industrial users currently hooked to the city’s sewer system have stopped using PFAS chemicals and switched to alternatives.
Since PFAS are “forever chemicals,” however, Dietlin said it’s possible that residue will continue to be present on the inside surface of pipes within the city’s sewer system for years to come.
Earlier this year, Dietlin and Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia reached out to Haring Township Supervisor Bob Scarbrough with an offer to sell water to the township.
Peccia previously told the Cadillac News that they had heard about the challenges Haring was facing with the discovery of PFAS chemicals in some parts of the township, and thought it would be worth letting them know the city may be able to help.
According to previous Cadillac News reporting, the township has been trying to figure out a way to extend municipal water to areas of Haring affected by PFAS contamination but have run into roadblocks, including how to finance such a project.
The Cadillac News previously reached out to Scarbrough for comment on this offer but as of press time, had not heard back.
