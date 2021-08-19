MANTON — Commissioners recently took a step closer to sealing a deal that promises to provide the city of Manton with a brand new library and True North gas station across the street from it.
In a 4-3 decision, the commission on Tuesday voted to adopt a plan introduced by former mayor Garry Brown, who has been involved in the project as a representative of the Friends of the Manton Library non-profit group.
True North several months ago approached the city with an offer to donate $200,000 toward construction of the Manton library in exchange for land across the street from their current gas station to be used as the future site of a new station. If approved, True North has agreed to clean up existing contamination on their property, which will in turn be used as the future site of the library.
Friends of the Manton Library for a number of years has been trying to raise $500,000 to begin construction of the library. So far, they’ve been able to raise about $300,000 through a combination of money and labor donations but their fundraising success has slowed considerable since the pandemic. When True North offered to donate $200,000 toward the library construction, which would bring them to their fundraising goal, they embraced the proposal.
“Two hundred thousand is not easy to come by,” said Brown, who outlined his plan for the commission before they voted.
Brown’s plan calls for the creation of a committee comprised of city officials who would work with True North to iron out the details of their proposal and move it forward. It also calls for the city to sell the land to True North for $250,000; of that amount, $200,000 would go to the library project and $50,000 would go to the city to help pay for expenses such paying for the Phase I environmental assessment of the gas station property, which cost around $25,000. The third aspect of the plan is to donate the library to the city once complete. The fourth and final aspect is to work with environmental consultants to write an “iron-clad” contract to ensure that True North fulfills their promise to completely clean up the property.
Before approving Brown’s plan, commissioners voted on two motions related to the True North proposal — one to reject the land swap outright and the other to follow the city attorney’s recommendation to move forward with a Phase II environmental assessment of the property.
Commissioners Marcie Wilson and Lisa Gillett commented they both disapproved of the proposal altogether.
Gillett said she didn’t like the idea of a library being on a busy intersection and added that True North should clean up their existing gas station before thinking about building a brand new facility.
Wilson said she didn’t think a busy gas station should be located at that corner. She added that the city should have informed residents of that area so they had a chance to provide their feedback on Tuesday.
Wilson and Gillett both voted in favor of turning down the proposal outright but the rest of the commissioners voted against it, and it failed.
Commissioner Rebecca Middleton, who was attending the meeting remotely, then made a motion to follow the attorney’s recommendation to seek a Phase II assessment of the property.
Consultants last month completed the Phase I assessment of the property, which identified three environmental conditions associated with the site — its ongoing use as a gas station; prior contamination first identified in the 1990s, before it was purchased by True North; and potential for the “volatilization of contaminants from the groundwater to the indoor air of the existing building.”
Before voting, Brown commented that he didn’t see the point of spending more money on a second assessment that will tell them the precise extent of contamination and how expensive it will be to clean it, considering that True North has guaranteed to pay for the cleanup no matter what the cost.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite and commissioners William Bates, Rick Rayment, and Sue Fullerton agreed.
“We already know what’s under there,” Cronkhite said.
“It has nothing to do with us and everything to do with them,” said Rayment, who added that it didn’t make sense to pay for the assessment in hopes of eventually being reimbursed by True North if they’re going to go ahead and clean it up no matter what.
“I don’t think we need to foot the bill for this,” Rayment said.
“There’s no reason to wait,” Bates said. “We should get the ball rolling on this.”
When it came to a vote to follow the attorney’s recommendation, Middleton, Wilson and Gillett voted in favor while Rayment, Fullerton and Bates voted against. In cases of a tie, Cronkhite can cast a vote, which he did in opposition of the motion, and it failed.
The final motion was to go ahead with the plan that Brown outlined, without the Phase II assessment. Rayment, Bates and Fullerton voted in favor of this motion while Middleton, Gillett and Wilson voted against. Once again, Cronkhite cast the tie-breaking vote, this time in favor of the proposal, and it passed.
With the motion approved, Cronkhite said he would set about assembling the committee proposed by Brown. Once he does this, the committee must be approved by the commission before they can begin work on the proposal.
