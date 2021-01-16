Northern Michigan is a winter wonderland for many once snow flies, but this winter has been anything but that.
It also may not be for the reasons you think.
COVID-19 has caused many problems since March. When it comes to the slow snowmobiling season, COVID-19 hasn't been the biggest problem for businesses. Instead, it has been the lack of constant snow that has posed a bigger problem.
Other winter reliant businesses such as ski resorts can manufacture snow to cover their hills snowmobile trails, however, rely on Mother Nature to provide the flakes. Thus far, she has been somewhat reluctant to produce the large amounts needed to attract snowmobilers to the area.
Pete Finch, who owns Coyote Crossing Resort with his wife Julie, said COVID-19 caused its fair share of problems for his business and its employees, but when it comes to snowmobiling, the lack of snow is more the problem.
"COVID has made it less appealing for people because they can't stay inside and warm up, but we do allow them to come inside and order (food and drinks)," Finch said. "They are able to get some warmth that way."
The cold isn't that big of a hindrance, according to Finch. Snowmobilers are resilient and dress for extended periods in the cold, Finch said. They are not intimidated by the cold, but Finch said he has invested in multiple fire pits and service shacks that help to keep customers warm and cater to the snowmobilers.
Again he stressed that the lack of snow and poor trail conditions are more of a problem than any restrictions COVID-19 has caused.
Finch said before New Year's and the following week was the only time this season conditions were decent for snowmobiling. For that seven to 10 days, Finch said business improved. As for the outlook for the rest of the season, he will need at least four or five good weekends. Only then will Finch be willing to say he would start feeling better about the wounds the business and its employees have sustained during this winter season.
For that to happen, there needs to be snow.
Right now, Finch said the best he could hope for is doing roughly half of the business he typically does. That won't change his concern with the impact the past 10 months have had on his employees.
"I'm most worried about our staff and workers who make a big percentage of their income during the winter. Normally we employ nearly 30 different people and we are down to six to 10 and many to most are on unemployment as well," he said. "It's a tough situation on our staff and that is our No. 1 concern. We can't do anything without them."
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Marketing and Group Sales Manager Kathy Adair Morin said this winter season has been hard to gauge. The restrictions and changes due to the pandemic are still a point of interest. People also are looking for activities they can do outside because it is the only option they currently have. For those reasons, snowmobiling would be an interest for many if there was snow.
While she didn't have the hotel room occupancy numbers from December, Adair Morin said anecdotally that so far, winter hasn't been as busy as many had hoped. That can directly be related to both COVID-19 and the lack of snow.
For groups like Cadillac Winter Promotions, COVID-19 isn't stopping them from grooming the snowmobile trails that interlace the forests surrounding the area, but the lack of snow is.
Martin Richard is the president of Cadillac Winter Promotions and he said the snowmobile season has been pretty poor. Richard also said there is snow on the ground, but there is no snow or enough snow on the trails.
"As far as grooming or riding, COVID doesn't affect us much. We groom by ourselves. We have put several bottles of cleaners and sanitizers in the grooming equipment," Richard said. "We clean it before and after that way, the virus can be killed for the next groomer."
With it already the middle of January, the hope is things will get cold and get snowy soon. Andy Sullivan is a long-term forecaster and meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gaylord and he said it has been tough going so far this winter when it comes to snow. In January, there hasn't been much and it mostly has been mild and dry in 2021.
Overall, it appears things will be below normal for snowfall despite the forecast calling for more flakes in the air and colder temperatures.
He said the lack of snow could be Mother Nature trying to regain balance after the soggy last few years that have led to flooding and higher lake levels.
"Certainly things want to get into balance. Lake levels are high and inland lakes are full of water. It was bound to turn the opposite way," Sullivan said. "We have had persistent mild and dry weather since November. This is the third month in a row. We are stuck right now."
Sullivan said the Climate Prediction Center is saying, overall, there is a better chance for mild temperatures the rest of the winter. Temperatures might get colder than they have been, but Sullivan said no models are showing extreme cold. He also said there is an above-normal chance for precipitation the rest of the winter, which could mean more snow.
While the chance for snow is there, Sullivan said he wouldn't put hopes on having an extended winter.
"Sometimes we can flip patterns, and it could extend winter, but there is nothing showing that right now," he said. "I wouldn't bet on it."
