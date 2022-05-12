In the last couple of weeks, new COVID-19 cases have risen 114% in area counties

CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising steadily in the region, mirroring a statewide trend that began several weeks ago.
From Wednesday last week to this Wednesday, there were 24 new cases in Wexford, 22 in Osceola, 16 in Missaukee, and 11 in Lake, totaling 73 confirmed cases, not to mention an additional 22 probable cases.
The week prior to last week, there were 42 cases. That’s an increase of 73% from a week ago and 114% from two weeks ago, when there were 34 total cases in area counties.
Also during the last week, local hospitals have seen a sizable increase in COVID-19 inpatients.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 35 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is 21 more than last week. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which last Wednesday reported zero COVID-19 patients, reported one patient this week.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 43 adult non-ICU COVID-19 patients, which is 14 more patients than last week.
No deaths were reported in area counties last week, although on May 2, Wexford County reported its first COVID-19 death since Feb. 28.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers all local counties to have a “low” COVID-19 Community Level, in the last week, the agency raised nearby Grand Traverse County to the “high” level, which comes with recommendation to wear masks indoors at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.