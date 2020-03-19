CADILLAC — Like many, Kathy Kimmel is taking things day-by-day.
As the Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director, Kimmel said the last week has been one of uncertainty. Currently, the lobby and office, located at 714 W 13th St., are closed to walk-ins. But they can bring certain supplies such as adult incontinence products to a client if they call.
Hundreds of clients receive in-home services and those services continue, but some have already called to cancel. She said some are canceling out of fear while others are following doctor's recommendations. The adult day center known as DayBreak was closed starting Monday and will continue to be closed until further notice. The COA is still able to provide respite for those clients' caretakers.
While there is a lot that changes, Kimmel said one thing will not be changing.
"They are the most vulnerable. I don't want them to be forgotten or left behind," Kimmel said.
Kimmel said she knows a lot of the clients are scared right now and rightfully so, but she also wants them to know the COA is still here to help. Over the last week, there have been many reports of grocery stores being flooded by people. She said currently there aren't request from clients for groceries, but she expects that will change.
With that in mind, Kimmel said her staff is ready to assist if needed.
If there is a quarantine what happens then, Kimmel asked. She said the COA is a service provider for the Medicaid waiver program which means clients need to be nursey home facility eligible. Some clients receive services five days a week.
"If there is a quarantine in place that says we can't leave our homes. I don't know what will happen," she said. "I'm not trying to spread fear but as a COA director these are the things we have to think about."
Kimmel also is in contact with COA directors from around the state and each county is doing things differently. For example, Antrim County is not doing homemaking services and only providing personal care and respite. Kimmel said she is not ready to limit those services yet, but that might have to happen.
If a senior citizen in Wexford County needs something and doesn't know who to turn to, Kimmel said they need to call the COA. If they don't have a resource like a family member or neighbor, Kimmel said the COA is ready to fill that gap.
"We are flexible with what we provide based on the client's needs. That is more important today than it ever has been," Kimmel said.
To contact the Wexford County COA call (231) 775-0133 or log on to wexfordcoa.org.
