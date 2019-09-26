CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is looking into an incident that caused a bus to be delayed Wednesday after the school day had ended.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown confirmed the district was looking into the incident that happened on a bus at Cadillac High School, which delayed some students from getting home at the normal time. She also confirmed Wednesday that administration at that school as well as herself were looking into the incident that led to the bus being delayed.
She said she and building administration will be looking at footage recorded on the bus’ surveillance camera as well as talking with those involved in the incident. She had no other comments at this time.
The Cadillac News reached out to the Cadillac Police Department to find out if they had additional information about what happened but did not hear back by press time.
