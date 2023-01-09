Inclusive sports organization makes skiing accessible for all abilities

CADILLAC — It’s not often that differently abled people find a sport that can adapt to their physical needs, but Full Potential Adventures is making outdoor activities accessible for all.
The Cadillac-based nonprofit organization has helped disabled people across the Northern Michigan region connect with one another and have adventures of their own through several inclusive sports programs. This week, the group is bringing back its annual adaptive ski session at Caberfae Peaks.
Full Potential Adventures Secretary Janet Gibson said differently abled individuals and their families can come to Caberfae on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. from January to early March to enjoy an evening of instructor-led skiing with specially designed adaptive equipment.
Since forming in 2010, Full Potential Adventures founders, Wayne and Brenda Foucart, and its many volunteers have held several fundraising events to be able to afford a collection of adaptive skiing equipment, including sit-in skis, ski tethers and handled ski legs for those who can stand, but have limited mobility. In addition, they also provide basic ski gear, like helmets and uniforms.
With a wide variety of adaptive equipment options, Gibson said it’s rare that the organization comes across a person whose needs they can’t cater to.
“We do a survey with the individual and their family, if needed, to figure out what they are capable of doing, or how much we can push them to their full potential,” she said. “We’ve had individuals who’ve had MS, Parkinson’s, other rare forms of neurological disorders.”
Gibson’s son Wesley has been a member of the Full Potential Adventure’s ski group for many years. Overtime, his physical ability has changed, but the organization’s instruction staff has adapted in whatever way necessary to make sure he can still successfully ski. Individuals who have little to no mobility are still able to participate by being tethered to an experienced volunteer instructor who will ski them down the hill.
The purpose of Full Potential Adventures is to empower differently abled people, and to show those around them they have the capability to do the same activities as the able-bodied. There are many people without physical disability who can’t ski, Gibson said; therefore, many members of the group are even going beyond what their able-bodied peers can do.
Aside from having accessible, wintertime fun, Gibson said Full Potential Adventures is about building confidence. A lot of the ski group members were born with their disabilities, but several became disabled due to an accident. Gibson said these participants were usually avid skiers before their injury and are looking for a bit of guidance to get back into their favorite activity.
“They immediately think, this is something I’m never gonna be able to do again in my life. I was a skier before, and now what? That was taken away from me,” she said. “Then they start learning and seeing that they actually can achieve this again, just in a different way, in an adaptive way.”
Although the organization is based in Cadillac, Gibson has found that a majority of its members come from outside the area. They’ve even been able to connect with families visiting Caberfae over the weekend who are in need of adaptive equipment. Moving forward, Gibson is hopeful that more Cadillac residents will become either group participants or volunteers.
This year’s Full Potential Adventures ski season officially begins Thursday, Jan. 12. Those interested in getting involved with Full Potential Adventures are advised to email the group at info@fullpotentialadventures.org to retrieve the necessary paperwork. They can also call (231) 775-3876.
