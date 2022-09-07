CADILLAC — Not much has been going on at the south end of the Cadillac Lofts site at the corner of Cass and Mitchell streets since crews razed the old G and D building in May.
That’s because financing details of the project are still being ironed out.
“We’re currently working to secure funding for the increased construction costs,” Michigan Community Capital Director of Marketing Abbey Wilson wrote in an email to the Cadillac News in regard to the second phase of the project.
The Cadillac News asked for additional details on when they were expecting work could begin at the site but did not hear back by press time.
Michigan Community Capital plans to build a second L-shaped building at the site to match the building already constructed there. Currently, the four-story Cadillac Lofts building is home to three stories of residential tenants and three businesses on the bottom floor — Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, Papa John’s pizzeria and Benny’s Froyo and Mo frozen yogurt shop.
The first phase, which included the demolition of the old Olson’s grocery store and Emmington Insurance building, removal of the clocktower (which has been incorporated into the White Pine Trail trailhead expansion project) and construction of the first four-story building, started in early 2019 and was finished by summer of 2020.
According to previous Cadillac News reporting on the $9.2 million first phase, funding for the Lofts came from a variety of sources, including a bank loan obtained by MCC and state dollars. Local dollars came from a brownfield tax capture mechanism.
While it remains to be seen exactly how the second phase will be financed, the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2022-2023 already budgets $400,000 in public infrastructure improvements around the south end of the block.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia has said this work will be similar to what they did on the north end when the first building was constructed, including upgrades to streets, parking, sidewalks and lighting.
The Cadillac Lofts isn’t the only development in Cadillac to be affected by increased construction costs: developers of Speed’s Uptown Lofts — a mixed use development proposed for the old Speed’s Automotive building — have said their project has also been delayed.
Their original plan was to build 14 apartments within the existing structure, which would make up about 9,000 square feet. With the remaining 5,000 square feet of the bottom floor, they planned to develop a commercial space for a restaurant — Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine — and a cigar lounge.
In the time between January and July, however, developer Lee Richards said construction and material costs have risen about 17%, which for a low-profit-margin business such as this, makes a huge difference.
“The project is definitely delayed,” Richards said. “But so far, the project is still on.”
Lee said they’re looking at the possibility of making adjustments to bring costs down to manageable levels, such as downsizing the scope of the commercial aspect of the business and adding more apartments. He added, however, that they haven’t yet decided on anything and likely won’t know what direction they’ll be taking for a couple of months.
Assuming that construction costs and inflation come under control in the next several months, Richards estimated they could begin work next year and have the project finished by 2024.
