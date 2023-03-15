LAKE CITY — The Friends Ministry housing project has hit a snag.
Early last year, Friends Ministry purchase 9.25 acres of land off Jennings Road in Lake City with plans a build 22 housing lots for families. Now the project is on hold as the cost has gone up more than expected.
“We are not making the headway we thought we were going to and so we really don’t have anything happening at this point,” Friends Ministry Director Jeremy Snyder said.
As they got the area cleared of trees and other debris, Snyder said they were looking at infrastructure, which includes roads, sewer, gas and electrical. Late last summer, they had an estimated $240,000 infrastructure cost and had received $67,000 in federal funding through the county. That cost has now increased to $650,000 and Snyder said they haven’t received much more funding.
“We’re at this point trying to evaluate what we’re supposed to do,” he said.
“We just really need to come up with a good game plan to know what direction we’re going with it.”
One issue with the infrastructure they’ve run into is getting water to the residents. Snyder said they can’t put individual wells at each lot due to an environmental concern, so they have to discuss other options.
Despite the increased cost, Snyder said their plan for the houses themselves is the same. The ministry is looking at plotting out good-sized lots, featuring a three-bedroom home with a yard. Some homes may vary in height (one or two stories) and could include a basement.
“We’re just trying to make sure that’s feasible,” he said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead and realize there’s going to be a constant struggle to get there, so we’re trying to find the best course of action.”
Snyder said the ministry is talking to Lake City officials about other avenues. With some other unrelated situations also popping up, he said they hope to get the ball rolling again on the project soon.
To accomplish this, Snyder said it’s about obtaining more financial backing and spreading the word about the housing need in the area.
“I think for the community, I still see housing as a major need, and so we really want to try to find out how to make it happen,” he said.
