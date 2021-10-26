CADILLAC — Two candidates are vying for the mayoral seat on the Cadillac City Council during the upcoming general election.
Incumbent Carla Filkins is running to retain her seat, which is being contested by current sitting council member Bryan Elenbaas.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a series of questions to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
The following are their responses.
• Tell us a little about yourself.
I have been the mayor of Cadillac for the last eight years. And I am born and raised in the Cadillac area. And I have worked at Munson Healthcare, (formerly) Mercy Hospital for 41 years. I am the South Region Director of materials management. I have a master’s degree in marketing, a bachelor’s in business leadership, and I also have certification in process improvement. I serve on different community organizations. I am a member of Rotary. I am on the city Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and part of the Women’s Giving Circle here in the community. I am also on the Cadillac Planning Commission. I’m a member of the new west corridor improvement committee. And I have also served on several other organizations over the years as a volunteer. I’m married to Mike Filkins. We have four children, we have 10 grandchildren. And I like to quilt. I like to read. And like to spend time with my family.
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
We still have a lot of work to do. You know, we’ve done a lot of really exciting things over the last eight years, and it’s just been an honor to be a part of it. But we still have work to do and progressing our community is important in keeping us relevant statewide. And I think that we are, and I want to continue this journey of focusing on the great things that can be accomplished in this community. There are initiatives underway and those we planned are to continue to escalate our community, and to improve property values and quality of life for the people who live here, through collaboration, open discussion and cohesive focus, which the city has been able to achieve so much, I think more than we ever thought. So that’s why I want to run. I want to still be a part of the things that are on the horizon. And I want to keep it going.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of mayor and how do those differ from a city council member?
Well, as the mayor, I am one of five council members and I have the same amount of authority as any of the other council members. But in my role as mayor, I also have the opportunity to facilitate all of our meetings. And I am what you would refer to as probably just a figurehead for when there are celebrations or important things going on in the community. I can be a voice for the city. And for the people who live here. I have the ability to marry people. And that’s one part of the job I really, really enjoy. So, you know, I have no veto powers. I am one council member. And so, and I think in my role as mayor, I think that just providing a quiet leadership and setting the tone at city council meetings is really important. To always have a respectful, productive discussion. I would just also say that it’s part of the mayor’s role to really positively represent our community, not only within our community, but even at the state level or wherever we are on city business.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Cadillac?
The first one that I see is being able to keep up with economic development and all the opportunities that are out there. We have pretty slim staffing. Because we’ve addressed some challenges financially in the past by paring down our staffing. And so now that we’re at that point, it is a challenge for us to be able to keep up with it. The second one I would say is that’s been a challenge since I’ve been the mayor — and I’m sure it was a challenge before I was mayor — is housing. There just doesn’t seem to be adequate enough housing, or the correct housing, for professionals that are coming into town, or families that are just starting out. So housing is always part of discussions. And the third one has to do with technology and the way that our community of citizens are able to get concerns that they would like to have addressed, getting those concerns to the city. Historically, if someone had an issue, they walk into the city office and come to the front desk and say, “I need some help with something.” Now, with social media, and electronics or telephones, they can reach out to the city staff 24/7. The staff is very much aware of the need that’s out there. And they want to respond as quickly as possible. But it’s a challenge.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
In regards to keeping up with economic development and opportunities, we work really hard to keep the finger on the pulse to understand the opportunities that are out there for us as we try to continue to improve the city. I think the city staff is really masterful at knowing the resources that are out there and taking every opportunity for grant funding and resources from the Michigan Municipal League. And we have a lot of really wonderful partners out there. The second one, technology: we’re still trying to work through that. As the world has changed, our business has to change, too. We need to figure out how do we deal with more of this direct messaging that we’re receiving. I think money solves all these problems because we could hire more staff to respond to people. I certainly want the community to know that we’re aware of it and staff really does the very, very best to get back with them as quickly as possible. And housing, that’s just a constant for us, you know, how do we address it? It’s always been a challenge, but how we’re addressing it is, when we sit down with a new developers that are coming into town, depending on the building, it’s always part of the discussion. Grants and the things that we can help them with, from maybe a brownfield funding perspective; changing the purpose of that building to a multifunction, residential and retail. There are more opportunities available for the developer, which in turn is going to be more opportunities for housing right here in the downtown area.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
Well, that’s a really interesting question because all of the services we provide are essential services to our customers, and to the citizens of Cadillac. So we wouldn’t want to cut any of them. The city is in a good financial situation. So for me to think about the fact that we would ever get to a place that we couldn’t provide those services, it’s difficult for me to think about that. But I certainly don’t think that we would cut any of our essential services without careful discussion of the council, and probably with the community.
• Can the city do anything to help businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic?
Well, of course the city will do anything that we can to help the businesses that have been negatively impacted. And I’ll give you an example: the social districts that we approved for downtown businesses. When we approved that, a lot of the businesses didn’t just jump on board right away. But just in the past several months, city council member King and the city manager have been working with four or five of the restaurants downtown and have gotten them all set up. So it was one-on-one discussions with them, helping them work through the licensing process and encouraging them to be creative in how they offer their services. The city staff is always willing to lend a hand and make things happen to support the downtown businesses any way we can. We also advocate on the state level on behalf of businesses whenever the opportunity arises.
• How would you like the city to use the federal COVID-related assistance funding it will be receiving?
I want us to be able to use it in the best way possible. It’s not often, first of all, that the federal government would be injecting $1 million into our city. So this is really unprecedented. We haven’t had any discussion about it from the point that we heard about it until now. So we haven’t actually thought about specifically but I can tell you that we have a six-year capital improvement plan that has tens of millions of dollars planned out. So that $1 million, we won’t go as far as we’d probably like it to. But we are also hearing about programs at the state level that may give us the opportunity to leverage additional funds based on those dollars. For instance, in past grants, if the community puts in 60%, we can get 40% of the funding through the grant. What they’re working on now is putting programs in place that, say, if we invest 50%, then we’ll get 50% more funding. So we actually have the opportunity to turn that $1 million into more if we use those funds wisely, and we have until 2024 to use those funds, so we have time to wait for this information to come out to us.
• Are you satisfied with the condition of the city’s streets? Are there areas that you think need additional work?
I don’t think any of us could actually say that we’re satisfied with the streets in the city, because we could probably all find somewhere in the city where the roads could be improved. But I would say that we have a solid plan put together in our six-year capital improvement plan that prioritizes the city streets based on what we know today. So when the funding is available to us, again, even going back to the $1 million that was injected into the city, you know, who knows, there might be programs out there that we can gain more dollars if we move up some of those projects. I would also add that the city staff works really, really hard to address the needs, because situations change. The state of a road might change based on what the weather conditions have done to it. The staff does their very, very best to reprioritize and keep everyone safe.
• Do you think the way council evaluates the city manager’s performance should be changed? If so, in what way?
For the last couple of years, there have been some discussions by one certain council member that they would definitely like to see a tool that has more metrics involved in it. The majority of the council thinks that the tool that we use is effective, and it covers everything that we need to. I have gone out with Mayor Pro Tem Schippers and looked at what other cities the size of Cadillac, what tools do they use, and our tool is actually better than many that we saw. I’m not opposed to looking at a new tool, but that is something that we have to do with the city manager and with the attorney because the city manager and the attorney have to agree to whatever tool it is that we use. But as I say, I’m not opposed to looking at something different. If that is the council’s wish, we’ll work on it together.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate on the nature of the offense.
No, I have not.
• Tell us a little about yourself.
I was born at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan on 9/11, 1954. I grew up at 825 Wallace Street in Cadillac. My phone number was 55820. You couldn’t ask for a better place to grow up for a kid for the first 12 years. I graduated from Cadillac High School in 72. All conference and defensive tackle, played five years in the men’s hockey league after high school. The last 13 years, I was with the Cadillac Maple Hill Cemetery as the foreman, taking care of all the hands-on running up the cemetery.
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
Because I think I can do a better job.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of mayor and how do those differ from a city council member?
With this type of government, the mayor is ceremonial, runs the meetings, does not set policy. I had somebody ask me if the mayor sets policy, and that’s not the way it works. The mayor gets a vote just like a council member does. And that’s it. I mean, there is no policy to be made by the mayor. Hopefully, my opponent doesn’t think that she’s making any policy, because it’s not her job.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Cadillac?
I think it’s financial, making sure the city doesn’t get any financial problems, such as the $1 million bond, and 20 to 30 years to be paid off. A $1.3 million market that didn’t seem to have a budget when I asked about it. Not that we didn’t need a market. But I’m just wondering why it was a $1.3 million market. So in the future, I’m not saying it’s perilous, but there are things that could happen financially, and we need to have a more conservative fiscal approach to the city. And also jobs. We need some living-wage jobs.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
Not spending $1.3 million on the market, not take out a $1 million bond and be more conservative fiscally. There’s just trouble. There could be troubles ahead. And we have to be conservative with the taxpayers’ money. Jacking up the sewer and water rates every year, making it difficult for people who are already having a hard time making ends meet. We need to stop doing that. And again, just being conservative.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
Oh my, isn’t that a good question? What would I cut if we had financial problems? You mean financial problems like the $1 million bond? If the Lofts went under and we would have to cover that you’d have to cut something, wouldn’t we? Well, one thing you can’t cut is roads, the street department, water, any of the utilities are hands off. And they’re already down to bare bones as far as employees and this is one thing I know that most people don’t: in my 13 years in the city, I know the employees of all the branches of the government. That would be a tough call because, like I said, I know the people that work in the city and we’re down to bare bones in a lot of areas. I don’t see a lot of areas to cut if we have financial problems, which is why we have to be careful and conservative financially. They’ve already cut a lot of jobs from when I started in the city in 2003. So we have to be careful. Not getting that problem in the first place.
• Can the city do anything to help businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic?
Well, haven’t we got money by the federal government? Being handed out? Aren’t we in line for that? And if we’re not, why aren’t we. We have people down at the complex whose job it is to get the grants and get that money. That’s the main thing to do, is if the government’s going to hand out money, we have to get in line and make sure we get our share and hand it down to those small businesses that are so important.
• How would you like the city to use the federal COVID-related assistance funding it will be receiving?
We have people in the complex that may be able to devise a method for handing out this money or loaning low-interest loans or whatever it would be. That would be it. We need to get the people in line that need the money that have been hurt negatively by the COVID pandemic, and ensure that they do not go under. We’ve got a much better downtown than the early 2000s but still something we have to keep our hands on.
• Are you satisfied with the condition of the city’s streets? Are there areas that you think need additional work?
Oh, my goodness, no! They finally took care of Chestnut Street. What happened to all the street money to fix the streets? Odd that the Lofts goes up and for two years, positively, no work was done on any street in Cadillac. And yet there was money earmarked for that. Where did it go? Try asking that question and getting an honest answer at the complex. I have, it’s impossible. All over Cadillac there are roads that need to be worked on. But we have a $1.3 million market with walls made out of screen mesh that don’t go up and down with no toilet, but a $60,000 floor. So yes, ask yourself that.
• Do you think the way council evaluates the city manager’s performance should be changed? If so, in what way?
I never sat through a job process like that, where the person we’re evaluating comes in and sits with you and you talk about them. We should have had that done well in advance. It’s just unheard of the way that it’s done. We need to set goals for Marcus to evaluate him by. I was so upset last time, in protest, I didn’t answer it. I didn’t answer any of the questions about it. At the bottom, I said, “I’m protesting the method that we’re doing this, I won’t be answering any questions.” But yes, that’s one of the main things I’m going to change if I’m elected. We’re going to have goals for Mr. Peccia. And he’s going to have to achieve them. There’s things that are going to change. It’s time for change.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate on the nature of the offense.
No, I have not.
