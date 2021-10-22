MANTON — Incumbent Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite will face challenger Troy Jones during this year’s general election.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a series of questions to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
Sam Cronkhite
• Tell us a little about yourself.
Janet and I have three children, two girls and one boy, the oldest is 25 and the youngest will be 12 in November. We have also been blessed with three beautiful grand babies. I am a fabricator by trade and have been the owner-operator of a small welding company for the past 17 years. For the past four years I have served Manton as a commissioner and as the mayor. I am a Mason, a Lion, and the president of the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce. I truly enjoy the work we do to enhance our neighborhood and spotlight Manton’s businesses. I am loyal to my commitments and will continue to serve Manton’s residents to the best of my ability.
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
I enjoy being involved and representing the citizens of Manton — my friends and neighbors. It has been an honor being the mayor and a part of the team at city hall for the past four years. It gives me great pride to work alongside our DPW, police chief and fire department to keep Manton a safe and beautiful place to live, work and raise a family.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a mayor?
The primary responsibilities of the mayor are to represent the citizens of Manton, to promote a safe and comfortable working environment for its employees, and to maintain a professional and transparent city hall.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Manton?
One of Manton’s challenges is housing. Manton is an inviting and beautiful community. We need more single-family homes to accommodate our growing population and our infrastructure costs.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
We will work closely with developers, realtors and contractors to promote the opportunities we have in the city.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
If faced with a fiscal crisis, the police department, the fire department and the department of public works are off limits. As a team, city hall and the commission would have to evaluate its programs and determine what is not necessarily essential to operate and make any cuts from there.
• What are your thoughts on the True North land swap proposal?
The True North opportunity is a breath of fresh air for our little community. I am very excited to work with Mark Lyden and his family at True North to bring to Manton a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate all our residents. Having just finished our streets and the opening of a wonderful new Ace Hardware, the addition of this new store will greatly enhance the look, feel and function of our downtown while maintaining the character of Manton as well as cleaning up the old site to make way for a gorgeous library and green space that will serve as a focal point for the community for years to come.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
Troy Jones
• Tell us a little about yourself.
I want to thank the citizens of Manton for allowing me to speak directly to you. I grew up in Manton, as did both my parents. Upon completion of high school, I enlisted in the Army and actively served both home and abroad for six years. The next four years, I spent with the Michigan Department of Transportation until I moved over to paramedic services for six years. Ultimately, I retired in 2016 after 20 years of employment with the Michigan Department of Corrections. I hold two Associates Degrees in General Studies and EMS and a Certificate in Corrections.
• Why did you decide to run for mayor?
Several citizens of Manton approached me and asked if I would run for the office of mayor. After personal encounters and what has been shared with me by fellow city residents in recent years, I agreed to enter the mayor’s race. Having witnessed both citizens and staff bullied, rules defining city procedures ignored, actions taken that advantage one person over another versus actions that benefit our entire community; I know that I can rise above and succeed, supporting our community as a whole. With years spent away, in the Army and working downstate, I always came back to Manton, my home.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a mayor?
One of the many important responsibilities of the office of mayor is simple: follow the rules. The Manton City Charter, adopted procedures and policies clearly define the roles, actions, duties, expectations and consequences for city staff and city commissioners alike. The same applies to the mayor. Ultimately, the mayor answers to the Manton city commissioners; residents, voters, taxpayers, homeowners, stakeholders as well as our visitors. It is vital that the mayor’s actions benefit the citizens of Manton. When your actions benefit the citizens, the city of Manton benefits as a community of support and flourishes.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Manton?
I see the biggest challenge we have facing us today as keeping our current residents in Manton and attracting new people to call Manton home; we have a lack of new businesses and different types of housing. It is not about the money. When we cannot attract new families as well as maintain our current population, our entire community loses. It is truly not all about the money. Increased businesses and housing help, yet it is the people. I call Manton home and by building and supporting our existing community we attract newcomers to call Manton home, too.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
As mayor and Manton city resident, I cannot tackle this issue alone. These challenges involve the entire city population. We, as a whole, not divided into segments, can draw new and increase existing businesses, promote several and sustainable housing and show others that Manton is not just our address, Manton is home. Many have lived here their entire lives, others have moved away and come back, and still others have chosen Manton from anywhere they could choose to live, to call Manton home. Elected officials answer, ultimately, to the citizens and with your help, we can, together face this challenge.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
As the mayor, I do not decide which finances or accounts should be cut. The entire commission is the body who decides cuts in the city budget by way of discussion, deliberation, and vote. To keep the city functioning, we cannot cut out areas like the city office or DPW. We must maintain our records and reporting as well as maintain functioning water and sewer services. There can be temporary “pauses” in non-essential services, yet we must remain focused on the safety and welfare of those life sustaining services for the benefit of the residents of Manton.
• What are your thoughts on the True North land swap proposal?
Based on the conversations I have had with many of my fellow Manton residents, approximately 85% of them do not think the “land swap” is a smart thing to do. On the current property, the tanks and pumps are and have been there for years. Further, it has been shared — if True North wants a bigger store, put it on the south end of their property. These are the views that have been shared with me. As mayor, I represent all the city population of Manton. Not a business or a select group of a few. The whole.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.