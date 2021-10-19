CADILLAC — Incumbent Ward Two Cadillac City Council member Tiyi Schippers will be facing off against challenger Matthew Reinertson this November.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a series of questions to give residents an idea about who they are and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
Tiyi Schippers
• Tell us a little about yourself.
I’ve lived in Cadillac since 1986 in the same house where I raised my four children. My daughters moved away for their careers and my sons stayed here in Cadillac; my youngest son bought the house next door to us, the house he grew up in. I’ve been active in the community since I came here, right away with the arts. I was instrumental with Gopherwood Concerts and getting New Hope Shelter initially, volunteering at the shelter at its inception, doing recycling in the community. I was part of other community service organizations and then I was asked to be on the planning commission. From there, I was recruited to run for city council and I’ve been on the city council since then, continuing with my other volunteer work and activism within the community.
• Why did you decide to run for city council?
I’m running for my fourth term. This I expect to be my last term. I want to stay on right now because we are in the midst of some major projects that I’ve been a big part of, and I’d love to see those to fruition before I step back to the other side of the dais and enjoy the improvements that I’ve participated in.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a council member?
I think the primary No. 1 responsibility of a council member is to become educated in the issues of the community and listen to the constituents and then work together with the other members of the council and members of the community to come with workable solutions to keep the city moving forward.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Cadillac?
Right now I think the biggest challenge facing the city is to juggle the needs of the city with the revenues the city has. We have lost over the last many years revenues that were constitutionally put in for cities to have: when we pay our taxes, they go to the state and the state allots each of the municipalities a certain amount and that amount has declined. A lot of that has to do with taxes: the Headlee amendment — when the taxable value of a house goes down — caused our revenues to crash when the housing bubble collapsed. At the same time, they removed other tax revenues that cities could have and promised to make us whole, which never really happened. So, we have less money coming in than we have projects that we need to do. And I think the biggest challenge is to be able to triage what we need and apply revenue to the projects that benefit the most people.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
Right now, the city is in a very good position because we’re seeing for the first time in decades really positive development in the community. The way to deal with the decrease in tax base from housing taxable values is with development and we are seeing the greatest growth and development in our community that we’ve seen since I’ve been here. In a town like Cadillac that is surrounded by townships, we’re limited in the kind of growth we can do, so projects like redevelopment right here in the downtown area is really key to keep revenues coming. We just received this national award for this public/private MEDC project (Cadillac Lofts). When you have development like that happen, it attracts more development. I think what we’re doing, working together with the staff and council with this positive-growth mindset, is what’s going to keep revenues positive and keep us able to grow and provide the services that our citizens deserve.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
Having already been there and done this, one of the things we’ve done in the city as revenues were decreasing is streamline personnel; instead of one person doing one job, one person would do more than one job and that has been a huge savings for the city. Public safety and utilities are two areas I would not touch. Those are the things that keep our citizens safe. By public safety I don’t mean just police, I mean fire and things like clean water, efficient sewer treatment, that sort of thing. Those are the two we really need to guard.
• What type of topics do you think are appropriate to discuss in closed session?
That is actually determined by law. There is a very limited set of issues that can be discussed in closed session and we cannot go outside the parameters of that. And we do not. Also, decisions cannot be made in closed session, ever. You can talk about issues but decisions always have to be made out in the public and that is because we’re a public body and we’re responsible to the public. Things like personnel issues, legal issues, things between the attorney and the city, those are things that are appropriate. The law is very clear and that was one of the first things I was instructed on when I became a city council member: exactly what closed session was, what we could do there, what we couldn’t do there and how we needed to keep it sacred and keep a lid on what happens in closed session.
• Is there anything the city can do to address the housing shortage in the area? If yes, what can be done?
Yes, the city can do something and I think we are. One of the things that Cadillac lacked was market-rate housing and I think the development like the Lofts, and now the second building in the works, will help to provide that. There’s also a housing plan in Cadillac Junction, too. So by working with developers and working with that whole private/public partnership, we can do a lot to help with housing in the city. But it’s not perfect yet. There are still a lot of areas that need more housing.
• Can the city do anything to address workforce challenges in the area? If yes, what can be done?
I think if we could figure that out we’d probably get another national award because this is something every community is dealing with. Some of the issues are the nature of not having reliable child care, especially in the hospitality industry; schools for a year and a half were sometimes in session, sometimes not in session, and sometimes nobody was in session. So you can’t take a job and then say, “I can’t work this week because my school is closed.” That’s something where I don’t know what the city could do about that. There are other barriers to employment at this time. We are in a post-pandemic, trying-to-figure-it-out stage. I know that businesses are offering bonuses and wages that are more livable. I do not believe people are not working because they’re lazy or because they’re used to getting a handout. I believe people work because work has value to an individual and they do when they can. Yeah, that’s a tough one. That’s one that every municipality is trying to figure out, along with the employers, so if someone comes up with a good idea, I hope they share.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If yes, what was the nature of the offense?
No. I’ve Never even been accused of a crime or in trouble with the law at all.
Matthew Reinertson
• Tell us a little about yourself.
My name is Matthew Reinertson. I own two businesses in town. I own Beeman’s Towing and Recovery, and Extreme Detailing and Pressure Washing. The local community is very important to me. I stay involved business-wise and personal-wise in the local community. I have a wife and four children, and so I want this to remain a great place for them, and their kids, and their grandkids. This is a great town to live in, to enjoy the four seasons, so much to do. You don’t need a ton of money to get out and make memories with your family. I just want to make sure that Cadillac continues to be a great place for families to make memories.
• Why did you decide to run for city council?
I chose to run for city council because I truly believe you can’t voice concerns unless you’re willing to get involved. I have some concerns about transparency. I have some concerns about accountability. And I have some concerns about the way the city is spending our hard-earned taxpayers’ money. So the best way is to get involved.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a council member?
First and foremost, I think it’s important we represent the citizens and by doing that, we need to ask their opinion on how we spend their money. The second thing, I believe, is that when you get their opinion, you put that into play in your decision-making and the city council meeting. We’re here to represent the citizens and be their voice, and that is the No. 1 thing.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Cadillac?
I think one of the biggest challenges is any decision, there’s always people that are unhappy. And so I think the biggest challenge is to find what’s best for the city but still letting the people know that have difference of opinions that we’ve listened, their opinion matters and we want to keep hearing from them. The city is composed of many different family values and beliefs and the unfortunate part about making decisions is there’s always somebody that may be unhappy but I really feel that as long as you’re respectful, and you at least take their input into consideration when making a decision, that makes the process a lot easier.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
I plan to have a Facebook page that would allow me to get information out. I think one of the biggest challenges is some meetings have bigger decisions to be made. I would like to see city council let our taxpayers know, “hey, we’re going to have a meeting about this today.” I want to encourage people to come to the meetings and give their opinions because I do feel it matters. And then I’m going to take all those opinions into consideration. I’m going to check with some experts because let’s face it, everybody on city council, you’re not an expert on every field. So to think you are and not check with experts, to me, isn’t doing your homework. What I could say in short is that I would do my homework, my research and ask the tough questions and make decisions based off of that.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
As an owner of Beeman’s Towing, I know the importance of a budget and staying within the budget. That being said, this is kind of a tricky question because I believe you could have the same situation three times throughout the year and each time you would have a different answer or solution to your problem depending on what’s going on around you. I believe the right answer to that is that I can’t answer that specifically right now, I can more or less talk about my process. You’ll kind of see a theme here: my process would be, do the research, talk to the people that know, see what’s going on around you, and see what makes the most sense for Cadillac and the citizens of it.
• What type of topics do you think are appropriate to discuss in closed session?
I think closed session should only be taken into consideration when privacy is an issue. I believe that everybody has a right to privacy but there’s a fine line between privacy and transparency. I don’t think that you go into closed session to hide the tough conversations from the public. I believe you use closed session to protect people’s privacy.
• Is there anything the city can do to address the housing shortage in the area? If yes, what can be done?
Again, I’m not an expert on housing. There are people that are experts on real estate and housing developments. There are people that are experts on evaluating population and things of that matter. So, what I would suggest is we start some sort of open meeting or discussion group and get input from people that do know. Do I think there is a need for some housing here? I believe there are some rentals needed. But the best way for Cadillac to implement that? I don’t know. Again, I would have to rely on my research and the people that know.
• Can the city do anything to address workforce challenges in the area? If yes, what can be done?
I have a common theme. It’s that the citizens matter and we are a voice of the citizens. I think that the first place that the city of Cadillac needs to start is talking to these people. Talking to some of these plant managers, some of these small business owners. See how they have been affected through things in the last couple of years. See how the city might be able to help them. See what their needs are. As a city, you don’t know what each individual’s needs are. You need to turn to the people that need your help and support and ask them, “how can we do that?” And that’s not to say that everybody that needs a certain type of help will automatically get it but that’s a start. You ask the people that need it, what kind of help they need.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If yes, what was the nature of the offense?
I’ve had the opportunity to go through many passing background checks. My first one was when I went into the Marine Corps at the age of about 19. I went through an extensive national and security clearance background check. Since then I have also passed and had great background checks for numerous things I’ve done. The latest one being within two years was my latest clean-passing background check. That’s a long way of saying, no, I haven’t been convicted of a crime.
