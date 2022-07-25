Incumbents Elkins, Custer running for District 5 seat on Osceola County Board of Commissioners

REED CITY — There are two candidates running for the District 5 seat on the Osceola County Board of Commissioners in the August primary.
Roger Elkins and James Custer are competing for the District 5 Republican nomination. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a set of identical questions. Custer was sent a Cadillac News questionnaire, but did not respond. Elkins’ responses are as follows.
ROGER ELKINS
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I’m 78 years old and have been a resident of Evart for 53 years. I graduated from Ferris College, (now Ferris State University) in teacher education. I taught middle school science and math at Reed City Middle School for 32 years. We have three grown sons. One lives in Evart, another in the Fenton area, and another in New York Citizen. We have seven grandchildren from ages five to twenty-one.
Q: What do you believe are the most prominent issues facing Osceola County today? How do you plan to address at least one of these issues?
In the year ahead the county will move probate and district courts into the main courthouse. Some offices will relocate. County administration will move to 602 West Upton Street, a former church building. Commission On Aging will move to their newly purchased building, the former elementary school in Hersey. As these moves are completed the county will look to sell some former sites. Change is often difficult for everyone to accept. These moves will take time and everyone’s cooperation to become successful. The county commission plays a major role in the success of these moves.
Q: What is the county board’s largest priority heading into 2023? How do you believe it can be accomplished?
Having a balanced budget is the board’s highest priority. In recent years budget reserves have been used to balance the budget. This election has road patrol millage, two new millages, the first for one mill to have a resource officer in each of the county schools and the second, a 0.25 mill request for MSU Extension services. If these proposals do not pass the county commission will need to make some decisions on an alternate course of action.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
The two major roles of the county commission is to adopt policy for the county and to approve a budget for the county. I believe the county commission sets the tone for the county. Working together as a board is imperative. We have been fortunate in recent years even though every vote of the county board has not been unanimous the board has been able to work together.
Q: What traits do you believe are reflective of a successful county commissioner? How will you demonstrate these traits in office?
Cooperation with others is imperative. In whatever workplace I’ve been in, I have always been able to work with others. Experience in how government works is extremely helpful. For close to forty years I’ve had a variety of governmental experience. I have vision to look for additional solutions to a problem
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it, and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.