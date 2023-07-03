CADILLAC — Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This is one of the many famous phrases Thomas Jefferson wrote when putting together the Declaration of Independence in July 1776.
But what happened at that time that led 56 delegates to sign one of the most important documents in American history?
Central Michigan University Associate Professor of History Andrew Wehrman said there was talk of independence in the spring and summer of 1776. Years prior, he said people wanted a reconciliation with Great Britain and didn’t imagine themselves as an independent nation.
Things changed quickly when political activist Thomas Paine wrote a 47-page pamphlet called Common Sense, advocating independence from Great Britain to people in the 13 colonies. These colonies included New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
“It made the case for independence very strongly and that became very popular,” Wehrman said. “But as the war continued and as the military conflict continued, more Americans saw independence as the way out.”
Wehrman said in July 1776, a five-man committee proposed to write a formal Declaration of Independence addressed to the British king, George III. The committee consisted of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston.
These men were appointed to the committee by the Second Continental Congress delegation. This delegation was made up of 56 men, each representing different states within the 13 colonies.
Wehrman said Jefferson did much of the heavy lifting as he was considered a great writer and speaker. The other four men helped edit the document.
One of the paragraphs edited out of the Declaration of Independence spoke against the slave trade. Wehrman said Jefferson talked about how terrible it was and blames Britain for trading slaves from Africa to America.
“That paragraph got crossed out because they thought it was too controversial and especially that delegates from South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina would not vote for independence if that was in there,” he said.
When speaking about how all men are created equal, Wehrman said Jefferson wrote they held these truths to be sacred and undeniable. He said Franklin crossed out the words sacred and undeniable and wrote self-evident.
“I just love that phrase because it just means it’s the way that it is,” Wehrman said. “It’s obvious that all men are created equal. It’s self-evident. You don’t have to think too hard about it.”
On July 2, 1776, Wehrman said the Second Continental Congress held a vote at the Independence Hall in Philadelphia to declare independence. He said Adams believed this would be the day future Americans would celebrate as Independence Day.
Instead two days later on July 4, 1776, Wehrman said they voted on the written declaration and a new American holiday was born.
While America was fighting for its independence, the county was also fighting another battle: smallpox. In his book, The Contagion of Liberty: The Politics of Smallpox in the American Revolution, Wehrman discusses the smallpox epidemic that was occurring at the time.
He said the revolution broke out during the epidemic and raised concerns from the Second Continental Congress. While colonists blame Britain for causing smallpox to spread, Wehrman said this was not the case and there was no way to pinpoint the cause.
In the winter of 1975 and 1976, Wehrman said colonists mounted an invasion of Quebec, Canada because they thought Canadians would want to join as the 14th colony. He said this invasion failed spectacularly because American soldiers come down with smallpox.
If the invasion had been successful, Wehrman said it would’ve been all of British North America going against Great Britain and helped strengthen the U.S. However, he said Canada joining America wasn’t much of a possibility in hindsight despite what the colonists believed.
“(Canada) relied much more on Great Britain for trade and livelihood and things,” Wehrman said. “I think it was sort of destined for failure, but it makes sense why the Americans tried to do it.”
Wehrman said in Virginia, their governor named Lord Dunmore vowed to free any enslaved people belonging to rebellious colonists. Smallpox would eventually break out amongst these fugitive slaves and they ended up spreading it further.
Though Philadelphia was as affected by the smallpox epidemic, Wehrman said there were still concerns among delegates during the July 1776 gathering. Wehrman said in March 1776, a Second Continental Congress member named Samuel Ward from Rhode Island died from the disease.
This put pressure on the remaining delegates to get inoculated or immunized to avoid spreading smallpox.
While working on the Declaration of Independence, Wehrman said Adams was worried about his family in Boston. On July 3, 1776, he said the city had a general shutdown similar to what Americans experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Wehrman said the entire city was closed for months and only people who were inoculated or could prove their immunity could get out of Boston.
Another concern the delegates had was being captured by Great Britain. Wehrman said it was a risk being a member of Congress at the time and if they didn’t win the war, they would’ve been punished.
“It was treason what they were doing,” he said. “Writing a Declaration of Independence, signing their names to it.”
“They’re also worried about their lives. They’re worried if they’re going to get sick, if their kids are going to get infected, who’s not going to make it.”
Meanwhile, in Michigan, Wehrman said the state was part of Quebec at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He said Great Britain passed the Quebec Act which made states like Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana a part of Canada.
Along with Native Americans, Wehrman said many of the white people living in Michigan were French. He said the natives preferred French people over the British and Americans because they had developed a positive relationship.
Along with trading, he said French people understood native customs and intermarried with Native Americans. The British and Americans were considered more land-hungry.
“The Americans wanted to invade Michigan and settle the land and farm the lands in ways that seem much more threatening to Native people,” Wehrman said. “They were OK with trading posts being set up but once their land started being taken that was much more alarming.”
The impact of the Declaration of Independence continues to be felt throughout American history. Wehrman said the document has been used by women and African American slaves in their respective fights for freedom and equality.
As we celebrate Independence Day in 2023, Wehrman said it’s a time to think about how the Declaration of Independence binds us and shapes what our country has become today.
“All Americans should celebrate the declaration,” he said. “We should recognize the flaws of some of the people who signed like Jefferson the slaveholder, but also look at how his words have expanded far beyond him into an example that we can be proud of.”
