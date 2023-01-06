LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old Indiana man entered a plea during recent court proceedings in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court for his connection with a criminal sexual conduct offense.
Joseph Kendel Buehler of Bloomington, Indiana, entered a no contest plea to a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on July 5 in Caldwell Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, two counts of assault or assault and battery will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to have a one-year delayed sentence, and if successful, Buehler would have his conviction reduced to a charge of assault or assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor.
The CSC offense is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.