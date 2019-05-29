CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Indiana man is facing several drug-related offenses after he was arraigned Tuesday in 84th District Court.
Micah Dane Bowyer of Elkhart, Indiana was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of methadone less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of oxycodone less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of hydrocodone less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and operation of a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Boon.
If convicted, Bowyer faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bowyer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Michigan State Police troopers assigned to the 7th District Hometown Security Team were patrolling on M-115 near S. 25 Road on May 26 when they stopped a vehicle for failing to signal and suspected registration/insurance violations, according to a press issued by the MSP. The driver was contacted and found to be Bowyer who also had a pregnant 24-year-old Elkhart, Indiana woman as a passenger.
During the stop, police learned the car was not insured and confirmed the registration expired, according to the release. It also was determined Bowyer allegedly had suspected methamphetamine and prescription drugs on his person, police said. As a result, he was arrested and was arraigned in 84th District Court on the aforementioned charges.
A $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 4.
