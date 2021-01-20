Indiana man injured in snowmobile crash

CADILLAC — An Indiana man was seriously injured Tuesday in a snowmobile crash near 13 Road north M-155 on Trail 6.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Wexford County Sheriff's Office said an Indiana man was using Trail 6 when he lost control of the snowmobile on a curve and crashed into a tree. The man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor and the Indiana man was wearing a helmet at the time of his crash. Deputies also were assisted by Cherry Grove Snowmobile Rescue, Mobile Medical Response EMS, South Branch Township Fire Department and Aeromed.
